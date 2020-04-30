Coronavirus India, COVID-19 Live Updates, April 30: Cases in Delhi close to 3,500; 125 new infections, two deaths in 24 hours

30 April 2020, 08:46 AM
Atleast 71 new cases was reported from Maharashtra's Malegaon late last night. The number of infections is now at 253 including a 3 month old baby and 6 police officers. CRPF has been deployed in the city.
30 April 2020, 07:41 AM
According to a bulletin by the Delhi's Health Department on Wednesday evening, the death toll due to coronavirus in the city reached 56. However, the last three days saw no deaths due to COVID-19 in the national capital. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 3,500, of which 2, 291 are active cases, the bulletin said. Fourteen people were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday after being cured.
30 April 2020, 07:04 AM
The United States recorded 2,502 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest real-time tally on Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University. After two days of a relative easing in the toll on Sunday and Monday, the numbers have spiked again the past two days. (PTI)