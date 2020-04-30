हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus India, COVID-19 Live Updates, April 30: Cases in Delhi close to 3,500; 125 new infections, two deaths in 24 hours

The number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 31,787 which includes 7,797 cured cases while the deaths toll rose to 1,008. In the last 24 hours, 1,813 new cases and 71 fataliteies were reported, as per a data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday evening.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 08:46
As on Wednesday morning, the number of COVID-19 hotspot districts in India reduced to 129 from 170, and the number of infection-free districts or green zones also decreased from 325 to 307, according to official sources.

Meanwhile, the Centre  announced that the new guidelines to fight COVID-19 pandemic will come into effect from May 4, a day after the current lockdown comes to an end on May 3. While there will be easing in some districts, those where a large number of cases have been found will continue to be under stringent restrictions.

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest updates:

30 April 2020, 08:46 AM

Atleast 71 new cases was reported from Maharashtra's Malegaon late last night. The number of infections is now at 253 including a 3 month old baby and 6 police officers. CRPF has been deployed in the city.

30 April 2020, 07:41 AM

According to a bulletin by the Delhi's Health Department on Wednesday evening, the death toll due to coronavirus in the city reached 56. However, the last three days saw no deaths due to COVID-19 in the national capital. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 3,500, of which 2, 291 are active cases, the bulletin said. Fourteen people were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday after being cured.

30 April 2020, 07:04 AM

The United States recorded 2,502 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest real-time tally on Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University. After two days of a relative easing in the toll on Sunday and Monday, the numbers have spiked again the past two days. (PTI)

