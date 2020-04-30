Coronavirus India, COVID-19 Live Updates, April 30: Cases in Delhi close to 3,500; 125 new infections, two deaths in 24 hours

The number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 31,787 which includes 7,797 cured cases while the deaths toll rose to 1,008. In the last 24 hours, 1,813 new cases and 71 fataliteies were reported, as per a data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday evening.

As on Wednesday morning, the number of COVID-19 hotspot districts in India reduced to 129 from 170, and the number of infection-free districts or green zones also decreased from 325 to 307, according to official sources.

Meanwhile, the Centre announced that the new guidelines to fight COVID-19 pandemic will come into effect from May 4, a day after the current lockdown comes to an end on May 3. While there will be easing in some districts, those where a large number of cases have been found will continue to be under stringent restrictions.

