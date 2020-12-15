Farmers protest live updates: If ethanol becomes 2 lakh cr economy, 1 lakh cr will go to farmers: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

As the farmers protest against the three central laws entered its 20th day on Tuesday (December 15), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet members of the farmer communiry including Sikh cultivators, during his visit to Kutch today.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BJU) leader Rakesh Tikait alleged that Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand police were torturing farmers by seizing their tractor trolleys to stop them from joining protests against the Centre's new agri laws. He threatened to block the Ghazipur border if the farmers from the two states were not allowed to join the agitation.

With some key roads blocked for several days now due to their protest against the three new agri laws, an umbrella body of farmers Monday apologised with "folded hands" to people for the inconvenience caused to them, but said they were carrying out the demonstration "out of compulsion".

Thousands of farmers are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They are demanding that these laws, which were enacted in September, be repealed.

