Farmers protest live updates: If ethanol becomes 2 lakh cr economy, 1 lakh cr will go to farmers: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

15 December 2020, 08:26 AM
In the coming time, aeroplanes will run on fuel made from ethanol and the money will go to farmers. This is our vision and dream: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
15 December 2020, 08:26 AM
Speaking on Anna Hazare threatening to launch hunger strike in support of farmers, Gadkari said, "I don’t think Anna Hazare ji will join. We have not done anything against the farmers. It is the right of farmers to sell their produce in mandi, to traders or anywhere else."
15 December 2020, 08:24 AM
There are some elements who are trying to misguide farmers by misusing this protest. This is wrong. Farmers should try to understand the three laws. Our government is dedicated to farmers and is ready to accept the suggestions given by them. There will not be any injustice with farmers in our government: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
15 December 2020, 08:24 AM
15 December 2020, 08:23 AM
Today, there's import of Rs 8 lakh crore crude oil in the country, Instead of this, we want to build Rs 2 lakh cr ethanol economy. At present, it's only Rs 20,000 cr. If it becomes Rs 2 lakh crore economy then Rs 1 lakh cr will go into pockets of farmers: Gadkari
15 December 2020, 08:23 AM
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari speaks on farmers issue, says, "Our government will convince the farmers, explain and find a way through dialogue."
If there is no dialogue, it can lead to miscommunication, to controversy & sparring. If there is a dialogue then issues will be resolved, the whole thing will end, farmers will get justice, they'll get relief. We're working in the interest of farmers: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
15 December 2020, 08:20 AM
Hazare also demanded granting autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP). He said that on February 5, 2019, after receiving a written assurance from then Union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh that the Centre would form a high- powered committee to discuss the suggestions made by the Swaminathan Commission and other agriculture-related demands, he ended his fast in his Ralegaon Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.
15 December 2020, 08:19 AM
Social activist Anna Hazare writes to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and warned of resuming hunger strike if the Centre does not fulfil his demands including the implementation of the recommendations made by MS Swaminathan Commission.
15 December 2020, 08:19 AM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the farm laws are not only anti-farmer but also anti-people and have been brought in "to benefit some capitalists".
15 December 2020, 08:19 AM
15 December 2020, 08:18 AM
Those agitating have come under the influence of Communists, Congressmen and separatists. However, we are confident that we will be able to convince them too: BJP national secretary Arun Singh said on Monday.
15 December 2020, 08:18 AM
BJP national General Secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh claimed that 99 per cent of the country's farmers stand with the Narendra Modi-led central government and those protesting in the borders of Delhi are 'under the influence of Communists, Congressmen and separatists'.