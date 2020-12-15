New agriculture laws are exactly what farmer bodies, opposition parties been asking for years: PM Narendra Modi

Kutch: Amid the ongoing farmers' protests against the new farm laws on the borders of the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (December 15, 2020) said that the agriculture reforms are exactly what the farmer bodies and the opposition parties have been asking for years.

"The agriculture reforms that have taken place is exactly what farmer bodies and even opposition parties have been asking over the years. Government of India is always committed to farmer welfare and we will keep assuring the farmers, addressing their concerns," said PM Modi.

"People who are sitting in the Opposition and misleading farmers today were in the favour of these farm reforms during their government. They could not make a decision during their tenure. Today when the nation has taken a historical step, then these people are misleading farmers," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also attacked the political parties and stated that a conspiracy is going on around the national capital to confuse farmers.

"They are being scared that after the new agriculture laws, the land of farmers will be occupied by others. Tell me, if a dairy has a contract of collecting milk from you, do they take away your cattle too?" said PM Modi.

PM Modi during his visit to Gujarat's Kutch to lay the foundation stone of several development projects said that the state has introduced many farmer-friendly schemes over the last two decades.

"The agriculture, dairy and fisheries sectors have prospered in Gujarat over the last two decades. The reason is- minimum interference from the Government. What Gujarat did was to empower farmers and cooperatives," noted PM Modi.

PM Modi stated that one has to keep changing with the times and embrace global best practices.

"In this regard, I want to laud the farmers in Kutch. They are exporting fruits abroad. This is phenomenal and indicates the innovative zeal of our farmers," added PM Modi.



This is to be noted that thousands of farmers have camped on the borders of Delhi from the past 20 days to protest against the three central laws. The protests are taking place against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They are demanding that these laws, which were enacted in September, be repealed.

