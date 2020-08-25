LIVE: West Bengal COVID-19 tally rises to 1,41,837 with 2,967 new cases

25 August 2020, 08:39 AM
35 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Mizoram. Total cases in the state rise to 953 and 461 cured/discharged. Active cases stand at 492. (ANI input)
25 August 2020, 08:38 AM
The low-pressure area lies over Southwest Rajasthan & neighbourhood. It is likely to persist during next 24 hours, and merge with heat low thereafter. The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position. It is likely to remain active during next 2-3 days: IMD
25 August 2020, 08:34 AM
US Presidential election 2020: Republican convention formally re-nominates US President Donald Trump as party's presidential candidate in November elections.
25 August 2020, 08:33 AM
57 fatalities take COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal to 2,851; tally mounts to 1,41,837 with 2,967 cases of fresh infection: State Health Department