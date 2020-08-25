LIVE: West Bengal COVID-19 tally rises to 1,41,837 with 2,967 new cases

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
In a trageic incident in Mahad city in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, a five-storey residential building collapsed in on Monday (August 24) evening leaving at least one person dead and nearly 60 were rescued. Sources said that 20-25 people are still feared trapped inside the rubble of the collapsed structure. Rescue operations are still underway. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 08:39
Comments |

In a trageic incident in Mahad city in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, a five-storey residential building collapsed in on Monday (August 24) evening leaving at least one person dead and nearly 60 were rescued. Sources said that 20-25 people are still feared trapped inside the rubble of the collapsed structure. Rescue operations are still underway. 

In other news, India has tested more than 3.5 crore people for COVID19 so far, resolutely following its 'Test Track Treat' strategy said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Vaishno Devi yatra's online registration and helicopter booking will be available from August 26 till September 5, said Ramesh Kumar Jangid, the CEO of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Follow Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

25 August 2020, 08:39 AM

35 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Mizoram. Total cases in the state rise to 953 and 461 cured/discharged. Active cases stand at 492. (ANI input)

25 August 2020, 08:38 AM

The low-pressure area lies over Southwest Rajasthan & neighbourhood. It is likely to persist during next 24 hours, and merge with heat low thereafter. The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position. It is likely to remain active during next 2-3 days: IMD

25 August 2020, 08:34 AM

US Presidential election 2020: Republican convention formally re-nominates US President Donald Trump as party's presidential candidate in November elections.

25 August 2020, 08:33 AM

57 fatalities take COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal to 2,851; tally mounts to 1,41,837 with 2,967 cases of fresh infection: State Health Department

