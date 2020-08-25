हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Enforcement Directorate

ED files case under PMLA against 12 Hizbul terrorists, says Trust in Kashmir received hawala money from Pakistan for bomb blasts

ED files case under PMLA against 12 Hizbul terrorists, says Trust in Kashmir received hawala money from Pakistan for bomb blasts

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a complaint against 12 accused associated with Hizbul Mujahideen terror group, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (PMLA). The complaint has been filed before Special Judge, Patiala House Court in New Delhi. 

The complaint is based on the charge sheet filed by NIA against FIR registered in October 2011 under Sections 120-B read with 121-A Indian Penal Code and Sections 17, 18, 39 & 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. According to the press release of ED, Mohammad Shafi Shah and his associates were involved in bomb blasts in Jammu and Kashmir. At the time of arrest, a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from them.

In the investigations under PMLA, the security agencies found that Hizbul Mujahideen was funding terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Syed Salahuddin, the self-styled commander, based in Rawalpindi Pakistan, was providing support for the transfer of funds.

An operation named JKART (Jammu & Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust) was involved in procuring funds from the terror outfits under the supervision of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and ISI. The funds were sent to India via Hawala Channel, barter traders and human carriers.

These funds were distributed among kin of active and dead Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists using different channels, including Hawala, Human Carriers and banking. Mohammad Shafi Shah was the mastermind behind the distribution of the funds.

The investigation agencies attached 13 properties belonging to seven terrorists totalling Rs 1.22 crores under PMLA.

