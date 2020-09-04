हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India cross 39-lakh mark; death toll at 68,472

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (September 4) morning. According to reports, an army officer has been injured during the gunbattle with terrorists in Baramulla.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 4, 2020 - 11:05
Comments |

In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with IPS probationers via video conference during the Passing out parade at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad today.

Meanwhile, with more than 68,000 COVID-19 patients getting recovered in the last 24-hours in India, the total recoveries in the country nears 30-lakh mark, said the Ministry of Health. 

Follow Zee News live blog for all news updates: 

 

4 September 2020, 11:05 AM

PM Modi address to IPS probationers on Dikshant Parade to begin soon.

4 September 2020, 10:02 AM

COVID-19 data India: Coronavirus cases in India surge to 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases, 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated & 68,472 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data. Single-day spike of 83,341 new cases & 1,096 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. 

4 September 2020, 09:26 AM

State president of BJP in Rajasthan, Satish Poonia tests positive for COVID-19. He is asymptomatic and under home-isolation, as advised by doctors.

4 September 2020, 09:20 AM

A total of 4,66,79,145 samples tested up to 3rd September 2020. Of these, 11,69,765 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research

4 September 2020, 09:15 AM

Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 46,480 on Friday as 1,618 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 444, a health official said. (PTI input)

  • 39,36,747Confirmed
  • 68,472Deaths

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

