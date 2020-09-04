LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India cross 39-lakh mark; death toll at 68,472

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (September 4) morning. According to reports, an army officer has been injured during the gunbattle with terrorists in Baramulla.

In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with IPS probationers via video conference during the Passing out parade at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad today.

Meanwhile, with more than 68,000 COVID-19 patients getting recovered in the last 24-hours in India, the total recoveries in the country nears 30-lakh mark, said the Ministry of Health.

