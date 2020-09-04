LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India cross 39-lakh mark; death toll at 68,472

4 September 2020, 11:05 AM
PM Modi address to IPS probationers on Dikshant Parade to begin soon.
At 11 AM on Friday 4th September, I would be addressing, via video conferencing, the ‘Dikshant Parade’ of IPS probationers at the @svpnpahyd. Looking forward to interacting with our young police officials.
4 September 2020, 10:02 AM
COVID-19 data India: Coronavirus cases in India surge to 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases, 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated & 68,472 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data. Single-day spike of 83,341 new cases & 1,096 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
4 September 2020, 09:26 AM
State president of BJP in Rajasthan, Satish Poonia tests positive for COVID-19. He is asymptomatic and under home-isolation, as advised by doctors.
4 September 2020, 09:20 AM
A total of 4,66,79,145 samples tested up to 3rd September 2020. Of these, 11,69,765 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research
A total of 4,66,79,145 samples tested up to 3rd September 2020. Of these, 11,69,765 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research
4 September 2020, 09:15 AM
Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 46,480 on Friday as 1,618 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 444, a health official said. (PTI input)