LIVE: Harish Rawat likely to meet CM Amarinder Singh amid Punjab Congress infighting

Amidst efforts to end infighting in Punjab Congress, party general secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat is likely to meet CM Captain Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh on Saturday (July 17). According to PTI, Amarinder Singh has written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday expressing reservation over Navjot Singh Sidhu's possible appointment as the state party chief.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is in Uttar Pradesh will meet block presidents of Amethi and Rae Bareli today. She will also hold a meeting with former Congress MPs, former MLA, former district presidents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that following the revival of the Southwest Monsoon, several parts of the country will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next six-seven days. The weather department also added that the northern region is also likely to witness showers during this period.

