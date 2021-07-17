LIVE: Harish Rawat likely to meet CM Amarinder Singh amid Punjab Congress infighting

17 July 2021, 11:14 AM
Issues today are inflation, unemployment and vaccines. Such steps (Population Control Bill) are being taken to divert attention from these issues. Congress should fight for people's issues on the streets, courts, assemblies and Parliament: Cong leader Digvijaya Singh (ANI)
"Not at all...," says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on being asked if he has resigned "Yesterday I met the PM, we discussed the development of the state and I will come back again in August...there is no value of such news," he added. (ANI)
He added, "I'll speak to Rajnath Singh ji, Amit Shah ji, JP Nadda ji and also meet the Water Resources minister to get permission for the Mekedatu project: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, in Delhi."
17 July 2021, 11:12 AM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends BSF's 18th Investiture Ceremony. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvinda Kumar also present.
17 July 2021, 10:20 AM
Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the Vadnagar railway section and travelled in a rail engine along with the locomotive pilot yesterday
17 July 2021, 10:13 AM
Suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze lodged at Taloja Jail has filed a bail plea in Special NIA court and has requested the court to release him on bail as NIA has failed to file a charge sheet within 90 days of his arrest (ANI)
17 July 2021, 10:12 AM
The United States Navy has handed over the first two Sikorsky MH-60R multi-role helicopters to the Indian Navy at Naval Air Station, North Island, San Diego, USA
