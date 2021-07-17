हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Harish Rawat likely to meet CM Amarinder Singh amid Punjab Congress infighting

Amidst efforts to end infighting in Punjab Congress, party general secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat is likely to meet CM Captain Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh on Saturday (July 17). 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 17, 2021 - 11:14
Comments |

Amidst efforts to end infighting in Punjab Congress, party general secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat is likely to meet CM Captain Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh on Saturday (July 17). According to PTI, Amarinder Singh has written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday expressing reservation over Navjot Singh Sidhu's possible appointment as the state party chief.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is in Uttar Pradesh will meet block presidents of Amethi and Rae Bareli today. She will also hold a meeting with former Congress MPs, former MLA, former district presidents. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that following the revival of the Southwest Monsoon, several parts of the country will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next six-seven days. The weather department also added that the northern region is also likely to witness showers during this period. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates!

Live TV

17 July 2021, 11:14 AM

Issues today are inflation, unemployment and vaccines. Such steps (Population Control Bill) are being taken to divert attention from these issues. Congress should fight for people's issues on the streets, courts, assemblies and Parliament: Cong leader Digvijaya Singh (ANI)

17 July 2021, 11:14 AM

"Not at all...," says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on being asked if he has resigned "Yesterday I met the PM, we discussed the development of the state and I will come back again in August...there is no value of such news," he added. (ANI)

He added, "I'll speak to Rajnath Singh ji, Amit Shah ji, JP Nadda ji and also meet the Water Resources minister to get permission for the Mekedatu project: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, in Delhi."

17 July 2021, 11:12 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends BSF's 18th Investiture Ceremony. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvinda Kumar also present. 

17 July 2021, 10:20 AM

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the Vadnagar railway section and travelled in a rail engine along with the locomotive pilot yesterday 

17 July 2021, 10:13 AM

Suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze lodged at Taloja Jail has filed a bail plea in Special NIA court and has requested the court to release him on bail as NIA has failed to file a charge sheet within 90 days of his arrest (ANI)

17 July 2021, 10:12 AM

The United States Navy has handed over the first two Sikorsky MH-60R multi-role helicopters to the Indian Navy at Naval Air Station, North Island, San Diego, USA 

Must Watch

PT3M8S

Sidhu Vs Amarinder: Capt Amarinder Singh writes to Sonia Gandhi