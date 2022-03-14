LIVE: Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann reaches Parliament to resign as Sangrur MP

New Delhi: Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Monday (March 14, 2022) said he will submit his resignation as a member of parliament. He is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur parliamentary constituency in the state.

“I will miss this House.Punjab has given me huge responsibility. But I promise people of Sangrur that a bold voice will echo in the House soon. I thank people who trusted & voted for their son,” said Punjab CM designate Bhagwant Mann as he arrives to resign from membership of Parliament.

In other developments, the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament will begin from Monday. The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

BJP chief JP Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal & other MPs of the party arrive at Parliament.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Jammu and Kashmir budget for the financial year 2022-23 in Parliament today. "Finance Minister to present a statement of estimated receipts and expenditure of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23," reads an official statement.