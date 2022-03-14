LIVE: Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann reaches Parliament to resign as Sangrur MP

14 March 2022, 11:20 AM
The second part of the Budget Session begins. Visuals from Lok Sabha.
The second part of the Budget Session begins. Visuals from Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/vEJ4WDtFJa
14 March 2022, 11:19 AM
14 March 2022, 11:19 AM
UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.
14 March 2022, 11:00 AM
Congress, CPI(M), RSP, YSRCP have given Adjournment motion Notice in Lok Sabha and demanded a discussion over the education of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine due to conflict with Russia.
14 March 2022, 11:00 AM
An unattended bag found inside a local train enroute to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station (in Delhi) from Haryana. Train stopped at Adarsh Nagar railway station (in Delhi). Bomb Disposal Squad team is checking the bag. Details awaited.
14 March 2022, 10:50 AM
Uttar Pradesh CM designate Yogi Adityanath met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, at the latter's residence in Delhi this morning.
14 March 2022, 10:50 AM
I request people to reach Khatkar Kalan on March 16th (for the swearing-in ceremony). I request my brothers to wear yellow turbans that day and sisters to drape yellow shawls/stoles. We will colour Khatar Kalan in 'Basanti rang' that day: Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann
14 March 2022, 10:38 AM
BJP chief JP Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal & other MPs of the party arrive at Parliament.
14 March 2022, 10:07 AM
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chairs the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee. The second part of the Budget Session to commence shortly.
14 March 2022, 10:07 AM
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Zero Hour Submission in Rajya Sabha to discuss the depreciating value of the Indian Rupee.
14 March 2022, 09:59 AM
Uttar Pradesh CM designate Yogi Adityanath arrives at the residence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, in Delhi.
14 March 2022, 09:57 AM
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu chaired the cabinet meeting on budget proposals for 2022-23 this morning.
14 March 2022, 09:57 AM
Weather remained fair with pleasant sunshine in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday as the Met Department has predicted dry weather to continue for the next 24 hours. "Weather is likely to remain dry and fair in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during the next 24 hours," a Department official said.
14 March 2022, 09:19 AM
India reports 2,503 fresh #COVID19 cases & 4,377 recoveries and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active case: 36,168 (0.08%)
Daily positivity rate: 0.47%
Total recoveries: 4,24,41,449
Death toll: 5,15,877
Total vaccination: 1,79,91,57,486
14 March 2022, 09:18 AM
My best wishes Barack Obama for your quick recovery from #COVID19, and for your family's good health and wellbeing: PM Narendra Modi
14 March 2022, 09:18 AM
The Finance Minister also will lay a statement for the `Supplementary Demands` for Grants for Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2021-22. She will present a statement of estimated receipts and expenditure of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23. Sitharaman will also lay a statement on the `Supplementary Demands for Grants`, 2021-22 in Rajya Sabha.
14 March 2022, 09:18 AM
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament on Monday. The Centre is likely to table `The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022` in the Rajya Sabha.
14 March 2022, 09:17 AM
Karnataka recorded zero Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, marking the first time since June 5, 2020 that the state has registered no fatalities, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare.
14 March 2022, 09:17 AM
India's new ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat assumed charge on Monday. Rawat arrived in China on March 4 and underwent mandatory quarantine as per China's COVID-19 protocols.
"HE Shri. Pradeep Kumar Rawat, Ambassador of India to the People's Republic of China assumed charge @EOIBeijing today", the Indian Embassy here tweeted.
14 March 2022, 09:15 AM
An elderly woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter were found brutally murdered inside their home. The incident was reported from Didarganj police station in Azamgarh district on Sunday.
14 March 2022, 09:15 AM
Holi preparations underway as 'PM Modi masks', Gulaal (colours), Pichkari (water guns) dominate markets in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
14 March 2022, 09:14 AM
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha regarding not changing the original building of Mahatma Gandhi in Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad.
14 March 2022, 09:14 AM
CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to discuss the decision of slashing EPFO interest rate to 8.1% from 8.5%, a 43 year low.
14 March 2022, 09:12 AM
Four people injured after a portion of their balcony collapsed last night in Anand Parbat area of Delhi: Delhi Fire Service
14 March 2022, 09:11 AM
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama to present the Budget for Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha today.
14 March 2022, 09:11 AM
Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of Rajya Sabha to be held today in Parliament at 10 am.
14 March 2022, 09:10 AM
Former US President Barack Obama has said he tested positive for the coronavirus, though he's feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative. "I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," Obama said on Twitter on Sunday. "Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted."