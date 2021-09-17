LIVE: President Kovind, other political leaders extend greetings on PM Modi’s birthday

17 September 2021, 10:55 AM
New Delhi: "Protest march led by Shiromani Akali Dal from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj to Parliament to be held today, is not permitted in view of existing guidelines to prevent & control virus spread. Section 144 has been imposed in the New Delhi district," said Delhi Police.
17 September 2021, 10:53 AM
India: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari wished PM Narendra Modi on his birthday.
आप स्वस्थ और दीर्घायु रहें और आप के नेतृत्व में आत्मनिर्भर भारत का सपना पूरा हो यही कामना है।#HappyBdayModiji
— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 17, 2021
17 September 2021, 10:52 AM
India: Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani wished PM Narendra Modi on his birthday.
प्रतिबद्धता और शुचिता की प्रतिमूर्ति, व जनकल्याण के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित करने वाले देश के यशस्वी PM @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।
आपके नेतृत्व में देश निरंतर प्रगति की ओर अग्रसर है। आपकी दीर्घायु व उत्तम स्वास्थ्य के लिए प्रार्थना करती हूँ। #HappyBdayModiji
— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 17, 2021
17 September 2021, 10:51 AM
New Delhi: "Entry/exit for Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Bahadurgarh City have been closed," tweets Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
Entry/exit for Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Bahadurgarh City have been closed.
— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) September 17, 2021
17 September 2021, 10:50 AM
New Delhi: "Few people have gathered here for protest which is being organised by Shiromani Akali Dal. We are in talks with their leaders & have clearly informed that there is no permission to hold a protest," said Deepak Yadav, DCP, New Delhi dist.
— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021
17 September 2021, 10:50 AM
New Delhi: Security personnel deployed at Delhi's Shankar road area, in view of a protest march to be held by Shiromani Akali Dal, against Centre's three farm laws.
Security personnel deployed at Delhi's Shankar road area, in view of a protest march to be held by Shiromani Akali Dal, against Centre's three farm laws pic.twitter.com/jqEKdsDs5y
— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021
17 September 2021, 10:49 AM
New Delhi: Vehicular movement affected at Jhandewalan-Panchkuian road ahead of a protest led by Shiromani Akali Dal in the national capital.
Delhi: Vehicular movement affected at Jhandewalan-Panchkuian road ahead of a protest led by Shiromani Akali Dal in the national capital pic.twitter.com/1lTcLK22OX
— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021
17 September 2021, 10:48 AM
Mumbai: A major fire broke out at Mandala scrap market in Mumbai's eastern suburb of Mankhurd early on Friday, but there was no report of any injury, civic officials said. The blaze erupted around 4.15 am at the scrap market located on Veer Jijamata Bhosale Marg, they said.
At least 10 fire engines and water takers were sent to the spot, the officials said. Thick black smoke billowing into the sky was visible. (PTI)
17 September 2021, 10:47 AM
SCO summit: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met with his counterparts from Iran, Armenia and Uzbekistan and exchanged views on the recent developments in Afghanistan, confronting regional challenges and the ways to boost bilateral ties.
Jaishankar, who is in the Tajik capital to attend a key meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on the situation in Afghanistan after its takeover by the Taliban last month, in a tweet said he was "glad to meet" Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on the sidelines of the SCO meet in Dushanbe. "Discussed strengthening our bilateral relations and working together on regional challenges," he said.
17 September 2021, 10:46 AM
Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh is witnessing its worst-ever monsoon mayhem that has thrown normal life completely out of gear. Heavy and incessant rains since the past 40 hours have led to 38 deaths so far.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely at one or two places over Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Firozabad, Etawah, Aurraiya, Bareilly, Pilibhit and adjoining areas, the MeT has said.
Various districts have recorded over 22 mm of rainfall while Lucknow has recorded 235 mm rainfall in the past 36 hours. (IANS)
17 September 2021, 10:45 AM
India: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Friday.
"Happy Birthday to visionary leader who made self reliant India: Reformative India: Resilient India: Resurgent India: Glorious India:Super strong leader who Made Mother India Proud Globally," the Governor tweeted on Thursday night. (PTI)
17 September 2021, 10:44 AM
India: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday, and said his efforts towards development of the country have been a source of inspiration.
"Warm Birthday wishes to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji.I pray for his long & healthy life.Your exceptional, tireless efforts towards development of New India have been a source of inspiration for all of us.May the nation continue to progress under your dynamic leadership & vision," Sinha tweeted. (PTI)
17 September 2021, 10:13 AM
India: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman wished PM Narendra Modi on his birthday.
Greetings to @PMOIndia @narendramodi on his birthday today. My prayers for his long and healthy life.
Dedication to Maa Bharati has guided his every step. Very reassuring to have such leadership at such challenging times.
Honoured to serve under his guidance.
— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 17, 2021
17 September 2021, 10:12 AM
India: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished PM Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday.
अपने अब तक के कार्यकाल में प्रधानमंत्रीजी ने विकास और सुशासन के कई नए अध्याय लिखे हैं। भारत को सशक्त, समृद्ध और स्वाभिमानी देश के रूप में विकसित करने का उनका स्वप्न पूरा हो, उनके जन्मदिन पर यही शुभकामना है। ईश्वर उन्हें उत्तम स्वास्थ्य एवं लम्बी आयु प्रदान करें।
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 17, 2021
17 September 2021, 10:10 AM
India: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished PM Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday.
Happy birthday, Modi ji.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2021
17 September 2021, 10:09 AM
India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished PM Narendra Modi on his birthday.
Birthday greetings from the entire nation to India's Pradhan Sevak PM Shri @narendramodi!#HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/775hqtBfLr
— BJP (@BJP4India) September 17, 2021
17 September 2021, 10:08 AM
India: President Ram Nath Kovind wished PM Narendra Modi on his birthday.
भारत के प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। मेरी शुभेच्छा है कि आप स्वस्थ रहें और दीर्घायु प्राप्त कर ‘अहर्निशं सेवामहे’ की अपनी सर्वविदित भावना के साथ राष्ट्र सेवा का कार्य करते रहें।
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2021
17 September 2021, 10:07 AM
India: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu wished PM Narendra Modi on his birthday.
प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्रभाई मोदी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! राष्ट्र की सेवा में समर्पित आपके स्वस्थ, सुदीर्घ यशस्वी जीवन की कामना करता हूं। @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/WAtAooTnnG
— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 17, 2021