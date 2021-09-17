LIVE: President Kovind, other political leaders extend greetings on PM Modi’s birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 71 on Friday (September 17, 2021) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a mega 20-day public outreach from today as part of its "Seva and Samarpan" campaign. President Ram Nath Kovind, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman, along with opposition leader Rahul Gandhi greeted PM Modi on the occasion.

Additionally, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 45th GST Council meeting in Lucknow today at 11 AM.

PM Modi will also virtually address the plenary session of the 21st meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Council of Heads of State will be held in Tajikistan's Dushanbe today.

In other developments, to mark the completion of one year of the enactment of the Centre's three farm laws, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will organise a 'Black Friday' protest march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to the Parliament in Delhi today.