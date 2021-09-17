PM Narendra Modi's birthday: BJP eying major push to COVID-19 vaccination on the occasion

New Delhi: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday, the BJP is set to launch a mega 20-day public outreach from Friday (September 17, 2021). The public outreach will continue till October 7, 2021, to commemorate his 20 years in public life.

BJP has directed its workers across the nation to facilitate the COVID-19 vaccination drive on PM Modi’s birthday as part of its "Seva and Samarpan" campaign.

Major push to vaccination drive: The perfect gift

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday took it to his official Twitter handle and called for a major push to the vaccination drive on the occasion, saying it would be the perfect gift for Modi on his birthday.

"Tomorrow is the birthday of our beloved prime minister, lets do #VaccineSeva by helping all unvaccinated people including their loved ones, family members and all sections of the society by getting them vaccinated. This would be a birthday gift for the prime minister," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh, also in charge of the health volunteers initiative, said that party chief JP Nadda wanted to celebrate the birthday of the Prime Minister in a special way.

"What can be more special than protecting people for which the Prime Minister is working day and night. It is a matter of pride that we have two Covid vaccines in our name and we have been able to protect citizens from this deadly pandemic. It would be a befitting tribute to PM Modi who strived hard to ensure people remain protected from Covid," said Chugh.

Party workers to organise health and blood donation camps

Additionally, BJP president J P Nadda has also issued a detailed set of instructions to party workers across the country for organising health and blood donation camps and distributing rations to the poor as part of the campaign.

Since Modi became prime minister in 2014, the BJP has been celebrating his birthday as 'Seva Diwas' (Service Day) and organises welfare activities across the country for a week but this time it has been extended to 20 days as he is completing his two decades holding public office.

14 crore ration bags to be distributed

As per the reports, over 14 crore ration bags printed with Modi's pictures will also be distributed among the needy during the exercise.

The LJP faction headed by Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras will also celebrate Modi's birthday by distributing food among the poor and planting saplings in the national capital

5 crore postcards to be sent out

Not only this, but the party is also going to send out five crore postcards will be sent from the BJP booth workers to Modi across the country highlighting that they are committing themselves to public service.

The party has also asked workers to publicise the auction of gifts received by Modi. The party will observe the day as "Seva Sankalp Diwas", its spokesperson Shravan Kumar said.

(With Agency inputs)

