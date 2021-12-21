हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Opposition leaders hold meeting to chalk out the Floor Strategy for the day in Parliament

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 21, 2021 - 10:33
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Opposition leaders hold a meeting in Parliament on Tuesday (December 21, 2021) to chalk out the Floor Strategy for the day. 

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Prayagraj today to attend programmes related to women. The Prime Minister will transfer Rs 1,000 crore into the accounts of 1.60 lakh self-help groups (SHGs) and Rs 20.20 crore to 1.01 lakh beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana today.

In other developments, the President of India Ram Nath Kovind will visit Kerala today for his official visit to the state. As per the official statement, President Kovind will visit Kerala from December 21 to 24. 

Ahead of 2022 Goa Polls, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will commence his two-day visit to Goa from today.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest breaking news updates.

21 December 2021, 10:27 AM

21 December 2021, 10:27 AM

Lakshadweep Education Department in an order (dated December 17) declared all Sundays as holidays for schools, with 6 working days; order to be effective from 2021-22 academic year.

21 December 2021, 09:57 AM

India reports 5,326 new #COVID19 cases, 8,043 recoveries, and 453 deaths in the last 24 hours.

21 December 2021, 09:56 AM

Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee 'rail roko' agitation continues in Devidaspura, Amritsar over various demands-farm loan waiver, compensation, jobs for families of farmers who died in farm protest. 

21 December 2021, 09:56 AM

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident, also demands immediate resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni.

21 December 2021, 09:56 AM

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident, also demands immediate resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni.

21 December 2021, 09:55 AM

In the past 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh has recorded 27 fresh Covid-19 cases, of which the majority (10) were detected in Lucknow. The number of active cases in the state has thus increased to 203.

21 December 2021, 09:54 AM

The BJP has issued a whip to its party MPs in the Rajya Sabha to be present in the House when two crucial Bills come up for passage on Tuesday amid stiff resistance from the opposition.

"Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to move the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Bill further to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration, also to move that the Bill be passed." The Rajya Sabha Bulletin also said that the House will take for consideration and return The Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2021.

21 December 2021, 09:54 AM

BJP Parliamentary Party meeting begins in Delhi. 

