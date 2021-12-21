LIVE: Opposition leaders hold meeting to chalk out the Floor Strategy for the day in Parliament

21 December 2021, 10:27 AM
#KolkataMunicipalCorporation | TMC leading on 114, BJP on 2, CPI(M) on 2, Congress on 2, Independent 1, as per official trends by West Bengal State Election Commission. pic.twitter.com/yIHGokeS9Q
— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021
Lakshadweep Education Department in an order (dated December 17) declared all Sundays as holidays for schools, with 6 working days; order to be effective from 2021-22 academic year.
Earlier, Fridays were holidays. pic.twitter.com/tNhOpmceXb
— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021
India reports 5,326 new #COVID19 cases, 8,043 recoveries, and 453 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases: 79,097
Total recoveries: 3,41,95,060
Death toll: 4,78,007
Total Vaccination: 1,38,34,78,181 pic.twitter.com/45bi4eoFqL
— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021
Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee 'rail roko' agitation continues in Devidaspura, Amritsar over various demands-farm loan waiver, compensation, jobs for families of farmers who died in farm protest.
"We have jammed the Devidaspura track; want both the Punjab govt and Centre to fulfill our demands. We are protesting here in harsh weather conditions, they should show some concern," says a farmer pic.twitter.com/jle5lj4RRU
— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident, also demands immediate resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni.
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident, also demands immediate resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni.
In the past 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh has recorded 27 fresh Covid-19 cases, of which the majority (10) were detected in Lucknow. The number of active cases in the state has thus increased to 203.
The BJP has issued a whip to its party MPs in the Rajya Sabha to be present in the House when two crucial Bills come up for passage on Tuesday amid stiff resistance from the opposition.
"Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to move the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Bill further to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration, also to move that the Bill be passed." The Rajya Sabha Bulletin also said that the House will take for consideration and return The Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2021.
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting begins in Delhi.
BJP national president JP Nadda arrives for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting. pic.twitter.com/wVT8WwgvlM
— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021