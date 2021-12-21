LIVE: Opposition leaders hold meeting to chalk out the Floor Strategy for the day in Parliament

New Delhi: Opposition leaders hold a meeting in Parliament on Tuesday (December 21, 2021) to chalk out the Floor Strategy for the day.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Prayagraj today to attend programmes related to women. The Prime Minister will transfer Rs 1,000 crore into the accounts of 1.60 lakh self-help groups (SHGs) and Rs 20.20 crore to 1.01 lakh beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana today.

In other developments, the President of India Ram Nath Kovind will visit Kerala today for his official visit to the state. As per the official statement, President Kovind will visit Kerala from December 21 to 24.

Ahead of 2022 Goa Polls, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will commence his two-day visit to Goa from today.