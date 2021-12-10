LIVE: Last rites of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife to be held at Delhi Cantonment crematorium today

10 December 2021, 09:24 AM The mortal remains of Brig LS Lidder brought to Brar Square, Delhi Cantt. He lost his life in Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash on 8th December. Delhi: The mortal remains of Brig LS Lidder brought to Brar Square, Delhi Cantt. He lost his life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash on 8th December. pic.twitter.com/YReL220PC2 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

10 December 2021, 09:18 AM Apart from General Rawat, his wife and his defence adviser, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh also died in the crash. Other nine defence forces personnel who died in the chopper crash are Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik B Sai Teja.

10 December 2021, 09:15 AM The last rites of Defence Adviser to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, who was among 13 people who lost their lives in the military chopper crash, will be held at 9:30 am at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment. The last rites of CDS Rawat and his wife will be held later in the day today at Brar Square crematorium.

10 December 2021, 09:15 AM BJP MLA from Ayodhya's Gosaiganj seat, Indra Pratap alias Khabbu Tiwari disqualified from the membership of the UP Assembly following his conviction by a Special Court for using a fake mark sheet to get admission in college. He has been sentenced to five years in jail.

10 December 2021, 09:15 AM Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha has given Suspension of Business notice in the House "to discuss Human Rights Violation across India."

10 December 2021, 09:11 AM Voting for election to the Karnataka Legislative Council’s 25 seats began at 8 am; visuals from Kalaburagi and Shivamogga. Voting for election to the Karnataka Legislative Council’s 25 seats began at 8 am; visuals from Kalaburagi and Shivamogga The results of these polls will be declared on December 14. pic.twitter.com/fmohwt5LMf — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

10 December 2021, 09:10 AM PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh on December 11. "Saryu Nahar National Project has been built with a cost of over Rs 9800 cr, out of which over Rs 4600 cr was provisioned in last 4 yrs. It also involves interlinking of 5 rivers-Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga & Rohini to ensure optimum usage of water resources of the region," said PMO.

10 December 2021, 09:10 AM The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the `poor` category on Friday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city (overall) read 293 at 7.40 am. However, in the NCR region of Noida and Gurugram, the air quality has again deteriorated. With the AQI at 306, the air quality in Noida has worsened to the `very poor` category, while the air quality in Gurugram has declined to the `poor` category with AQI at 249.

10 December 2021, 09:08 AM India stands ready to work with its partners to strengthen democratic values globally including in multilateral fora, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. PM Modi`s remarks come a day after he participated in Summit for Democracy hosted by US President Joe Biden. "Happy to have participated in the Summit for Democracy at the invitation of President Biden. As the world`s largest democracy, India stands ready to work with our partners to strengthen democratic values globally, including in multilateral fora," he tweeted.

10 December 2021, 09:08 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) attended the closed-door session of the first Summit for Democracy. As a special gesture, PM Modi was invited to participate in the main Leaders` Plenary Session hosted by US President Joe Biden. This closed-door session saw interventions from 12 select countries, including India.

10 December 2021, 09:07 AM rime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to freedom fighter and scholar Chakravarti Rajagopalachari on his 143rd birth anniversary. "Tributes to Shri C. Rajagopalachari on his Jayanti. He is remembered for his contributions to the freedom struggle, administrative and intellectual prowess," the Prime Minister tweeted. PM Modi also shared a picture of the oath-taking ceremony of Rajagopalachari along with a notification of him being awarded Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country. "Sharing a glimpse of Rajaji taking oath as Governor-General and the notification of him being awarded the Bharat Ratna," the PM said.

10 December 2021, 09:07 AM The mortal remains of Brig LS Lidder who passed away in the military chopper crash being brought out of Base Hospital. His last rites will be held at 9:30 am, at Brar Square, Delhi Cantt. Delhi | The mortal remains of Brig LS Lidder who passed away in the military chopper crash being brought out of Base Hospital. His last rites will be held at 9:30 am, at Brar Square, Delhi Cantt pic.twitter.com/gxCjCZ5Fxf — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021