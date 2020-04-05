India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 5: COVID-19 cases in Bihar rise to 32; India death toll stands at 75

5 April 2020, 06:57 AM
Himachal Pradesh: Seven new cases reported, states tally rise to 14. (PTI report)
5 April 2020, 06:54 AM
US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply Hydroxychloroquine tablets that can be used to treat COVID-19 patients. "After call today with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is giving serious consideration to releasing the hold it put on a US order for hydroxychloroquine," Trump announced at the White House Coronavirus task force briefing that he requested PM Narendra Modi for more Hydroxychloroquine tablets. (ANI report)
5 April 2020, 06:51 AM
Spain records lowest rise in COVID-19 deaths, says Authorities: Spain reported 809 new deaths due to the coronavirus on Saturday bringing up the total to 11,744 deaths, however, Spanish authorities are viewing a silver lining here as it is the lowest increase since March 26. Spanish Authorities said that the new deaths represent a rise of 7.3 percent, which is the lowest rise to be recorded since March 26. (ANI report)
5 April 2020, 06:47 AM
Uttar Pradesh: Over 300 people arrested for violating lockdown in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar district so far, said Police. (PTI report)
5 April 2020, 06:45 AM
Bihar: Total number of coronavirus cases rises to 32.