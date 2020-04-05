हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 5: COVID-19 cases in Bihar rise to 32; India death toll stands at 75

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, April 5, 2020 - 07:29
Comments |
ANI photo

The death toll due to coronavirus in India reached 75 and the total number of cases crossed 3000 mark even after India is observing lockdown for the past 12 days. As per the Ministry of Health data, the total number of coronavirus cases in India inched to 3,072, out of which 2784 are active cases, 212 are recovered cases, 1 migrated patient and 75 deaths as st 6.30 am IST.  

Union Health Ministry on Saturday stated that an age-wise profile analysis of all the positive cases so far have shown that 80 percent of patients are below the age of 60. In contrast to the global trend, the data of the Health Ministry highlights that only 16.69 percent of infected cases in India have been found in the age group of that above 60 years. However, it is to be noted that most of the deaths are being reported from elderly people or people having co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney or cardiac issues, etc. 

The total number of positive cases across 181 nations on Sunday (April 5) stood at 1,197,405 and death toll reached 64,606, according to the data released Johns Hopkins University`s Coronavirus Resource Centre. The US remained at the top with the maximum number of positive cases at 308,850, followed by Spain with 126,168 infected cases, Italy with 124,632 cases, Germany with 92,150 cases and France at the fifth spot with 83,031 cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Indians to light a candle, Diya, torch, mobile flash for 9 minutes on April 5 at 9 pm to dispel coronavirus COVID-19 darkness.

This live blog brings you all the updates related to coronavirus COVID-19:

5 April 2020, 06:57 AM

Himachal Pradesh: Seven new cases reported, states tally rise to 14. (PTI report)

5 April 2020, 06:54 AM

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply Hydroxychloroquine tablets that can be used to treat COVID-19 patients. "After call today with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is giving serious consideration to releasing the hold it put on a US order for hydroxychloroquine," Trump announced at the White House Coronavirus task force briefing that he requested PM Narendra Modi for more Hydroxychloroquine tablets. (ANI report)

5 April 2020, 06:51 AM

Spain records lowest rise in COVID-19 deaths, says Authorities: Spain reported 809 new deaths due to the coronavirus on Saturday bringing up the total to 11,744 deaths, however, Spanish authorities are viewing a silver lining here as it is the lowest increase since March 26. Spanish Authorities said that the new deaths represent a rise of 7.3 percent, which is the lowest rise to be recorded since March 26. (ANI report)

5 April 2020, 06:47 AM

Uttar Pradesh: Over 300 people arrested for violating lockdown in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar district so far, said Police. (PTI report)

5 April 2020, 06:45 AM

Bihar: Total number of coronavirus cases rises to 32.

