LIVE: Maharashtra reports 7,862 new coronavirus cases, 226 deaths in last 24 hours

11 July 2020, 07:19 AM
Maharashtra: As many as 7,862 new COVID-19 cases and 226 deaths were reported in the state on Friday. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2,38,461 including 9,893 deaths and 1,32,625 people recovered, according to the Public Health Department, Maharashtra.
11 July 2020, 06:41 AM
No COVID-19 vaccine possible before 2021: Parliamentary panel told
11 July 2020, 06:33 AM
Rajasthan: 611 new COVID-19 cases in the state, tally 23,174, active cases 5,057; toll rises to 497 with 6 more deaths.
11 July 2020, 06:32 AM
Maharashtra: Highest spike of 1,598 new COVID-19 cases in Pune district, tally 35,997; toll rises to 1,007 with 28 more deaths. (PTI input)
11 July 2020, 06:31 AM
Jharkhand: With 156 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state, tally now 3,518; number of active cases now stands at 1,271.
11 July 2020, 06:30 AM
Bihar's COVID19 death toll rises to 111 with 2 new fatalities, virus count reaches 14,330 with 352 fresh . (PTI input)