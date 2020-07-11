हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Maharashtra reports 7,862 new coronavirus cases, 226 deaths in last 24 hours

India on Friday (July 11, 2020) recorded the highest single-day spike of 26,506 COVID-19 cases taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in India to 7,93,802  as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 11, 2020 - 07:28
Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,685 are active, 4,95,513 have been cured and migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,685 are active, 4,95,513 have been cured and migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are the hotspots for Covid-19 cases among the states in India.

The Union Health Ministry said on Friday that the national fatality rate for Covid-19 patients has declined to 2.72 percent, adding that the fatality rate of 30 states/UTs is lower than the national average.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 2,83,659 samples were tested for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of samples tested up to July 9 to 1,10,24,491.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

11 July 2020, 07:19 AM

Maharashtra: As many as 7,862 new COVID-19 cases and 226 deaths were reported in the state on Friday. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2,38,461 including 9,893 deaths and 1,32,625 people recovered, according to the Public Health Department, Maharashtra.

11 July 2020, 06:41 AM

No COVID-19 vaccine possible before 2021: Parliamentary panel told (Read here)

11 July 2020, 06:33 AM

Rajasthan: 611 new COVID-19 cases in the state, tally 23,174, active cases 5,057; toll rises to 497 with 6 more deaths.

11 July 2020, 06:32 AM

Maharashtra: Highest spike of 1,598 new COVID-19 cases in Pune district, tally 35,997; toll rises to 1,007 with 28 more deaths. (PTI input)

11 July 2020, 06:31 AM

Jharkhand: With 156 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state, tally now 3,518; number of active cases now stands at 1,271.

11 July 2020, 06:30 AM

Bihar's COVID19 death toll rises to 111 with 2 new fatalities, virus count reaches 14,330 with 352 fresh . (PTI input)

  7,93,802 Confirmed
  21,604 Deaths

  1,16,62,574 Confirmed
  5,39,058 Deaths

