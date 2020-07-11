LIVE: Maharashtra reports 7,862 new coronavirus cases, 226 deaths in last 24 hours

India on Friday (July 11, 2020) recorded the highest single-day spike of 26,506 COVID-19 cases taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in India to 7,93,802 as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,685 are active, 4,95,513 have been cured and migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are the hotspots for Covid-19 cases among the states in India.

The Union Health Ministry said on Friday that the national fatality rate for Covid-19 patients has declined to 2.72 percent, adding that the fatality rate of 30 states/UTs is lower than the national average.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 2,83,659 samples were tested for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of samples tested up to July 9 to 1,10,24,491.

