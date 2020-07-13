LIVE: Telangana reports 1269 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 34,671

13 July 2020, 06:47 AM
Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Sixty-four people were arrested and owners of 1,904 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday for allegedly violating curbs imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (PTI input)
13 July 2020, 06:45 AM
Maharashtra: Highest single-day spike of 1,088 new COVID-19 cases Pune district, tally 38,502; toll rises to 1,075 with 39 more deaths. (PTI input)
13 July 2020, 06:42 AM
Telangana: COVID-19 tally in the state rises to 34,671 with 1,269 fresh cases; 8 more fatalities take death toll to 356.