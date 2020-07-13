LIVE: Telangana reports 1269 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 34,671

India on Sunday (July 11, 2020) recorded the highest single-day spike of 28,637 COVID-19 cases with the total number crossing 8.49 lakh. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data the tally stood at 8,49,553 out of which 2,92,258 are active, 5,34,621 have been cured and migrated and 22,674 have died so far due to the infection.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are the hotspots for COVID-19 cases among the states in India.

The recovery rate in India stands at 62.92 percent and the positivity rate stands at 10.22 percent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 1,15,87,153 samples tested for COVID19 till July 11, of these 2,80,151 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka has re-imposed lockdown in the wake of rising number of cases.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19: