LIVE: Telangana reports 1269 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 34,671

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 13, 2020 - 06:47
India on Sunday (July 11, 2020) recorded the highest single-day spike of 28,637 COVID-19 cases with the total number crossing 8.49 lakh. As per the  Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data the tally stood at 8,49,553 out of which 2,92,258 are active, 5,34,621 have been cured and migrated and 22,674 have died so far due to the infection.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are the hotspots for COVID-19 cases among the states in India.

The recovery rate in India stands at  62.92 percent and the positivity rate stands at 10.22 percent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research,  1,15,87,153 samples tested for COVID19 till July 11, of these 2,80,151 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka  has re-imposed lockdown in the wake of rising number of cases.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

13 July 2020, 06:47 AM

Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Sixty-four people were arrested and owners of 1,904 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday for allegedly violating curbs imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (PTI input)

13 July 2020, 06:45 AM

Maharashtra: Highest single-day spike of 1,088 new COVID-19 cases Pune district, tally 38,502; toll rises to 1,075 with 39 more deaths. (PTI input)

13 July 2020, 06:42 AM

Telangana: COVID-19 tally in the state rises to 34,671 with 1,269 fresh cases; 8 more fatalities take death toll to 356. 

