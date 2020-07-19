हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: With 1117 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, tally rises to 22981

India's COVID-19 caseload surged to 10,38,716 on Saturday (July 18, 2020) with 34,884 new cases of coronavirus. Out of the total cases  6,53,750 patients have recovered from the disease so far, according to data by the Union Health Ministry.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 09:23
Comments |

India's COVID-19 caseload surged to 10,38,716 on Saturday (July 18, 2020) with 34,884 new cases of coronavirus. Out of the total cases  6,53,750 patients have recovered from the disease so far, according to data by the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 26,273 with 671 fatalities reported in a day, the data updated at 8 am on Saturday showed.

At present, there are 3,58,692 active cases in the country, while 6,53,750 people have recovered so far and one has migrated. "Around 62.94 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

This was the third consecutive day when the number of COVID-19 cases increased by more than 30,000.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 1,34,33,742 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to July 17 with 3,61,024 samples being tested on Friday.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

19 July 2020, 09:20 AM

Assam: 1117 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state, tally rises to 22981. 

19 July 2020, 09:16 AM

ICMR COVID-19 sample testing data: 1,37,91,869 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 18th July, of which 3,58,127 were tested yesterday.

19 July 2020, 08:41 AM

Jharkhand: Keeping the rising number of coronavirus cases in mind, four new COVID care centres have been set up in Ranchi, Jharkhand for asymptomatic patients. According to the district administration of the state capital, these COVID care centres have a combined capacity of 313 beds. (ANI report)

19 July 2020, 08:40 AM

Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases as of the end of July 18, up from 22 reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said on Sunday. (Reuters report)

19 July 2020, 06:38 AM

Manipur: 91 new COVID19 cases in the state, tally 1,891, active cases 709. 

19 July 2020, 06:36 AM

Jammu and Kashmir: 441 new COVID19 cases in the territory, tally 13,198, active cases 5,797; toll rises to 236 with 5 more deaths.

19 July 2020, 06:35 AM

Haryana: 750 new COVID19 cases in the state, tally at 25,547; active cases 5,885; toll rises to 344 with 17 more deaths. (PTI input)

  • 10,38,716Confirmed
  • 26,273Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,33,82,020Confirmed
  • 5,80,038Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M43S

IMD says, "heavy rains in some parts of Delhi-NCR likely to continue for 2-3 hours"