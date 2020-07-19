LIVE: With 1117 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, tally rises to 22981

19 July 2020, 09:20 AM
Assam: 1117 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state, tally rises to 22981.
Alert ~ 1117 new #COVID19 ve+ patients in Assam today, with 515 cases from Guwahati City alone.
Critical for us to #StayAtHome to Stay Safe!
↗️Total cases 22981
↗️Recovered 15165
↗️Active cases 7760
↗️Deaths 53
11:55 PM/July 18/Day's total 1117#AssamCovidCount pic.twitter.com/aQkUgJLgF3
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 18, 2020
19 July 2020, 09:16 AM
ICMR COVID-19 sample testing data: 1,37,91,869 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 18th July, of which 3,58,127 were tested yesterday.
COVID-19 Testing Update . For more details visit: https://t.co/dI1pqvXAsZ #ICMRFIGHTSCOVID19 #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #CoronaUpdatesInIndia #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/NbqVKtvadS
— ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) July 19, 2020
19 July 2020, 08:41 AM
Jharkhand: Keeping the rising number of coronavirus cases in mind, four new COVID care centres have been set up in Ranchi, Jharkhand for asymptomatic patients. According to the district administration of the state capital, these COVID care centres have a combined capacity of 313 beds. (ANI report)
19 July 2020, 08:40 AM
Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases as of the end of July 18, up from 22 reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said on Sunday. (Reuters report)
19 July 2020, 06:38 AM
Manipur: 91 new COVID19 cases in the state, tally 1,891, active cases 709.
19 July 2020, 06:36 AM
Jammu and Kashmir: 441 new COVID19 cases in the territory, tally 13,198, active cases 5,797; toll rises to 236 with 5 more deaths.
19 July 2020, 06:35 AM
Haryana: 750 new COVID19 cases in the state, tally at 25,547; active cases 5,885; toll rises to 344 with 17 more deaths. (PTI input)