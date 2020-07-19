LIVE: With 1117 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, tally rises to 22981

India's COVID-19 caseload surged to 10,38,716 on Saturday (July 18, 2020) with 34,884 new cases of coronavirus. Out of the total cases 6,53,750 patients have recovered from the disease so far, according to data by the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 26,273 with 671 fatalities reported in a day, the data updated at 8 am on Saturday showed.

At present, there are 3,58,692 active cases in the country, while 6,53,750 people have recovered so far and one has migrated. "Around 62.94 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

This was the third consecutive day when the number of COVID-19 cases increased by more than 30,000.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 1,34,33,742 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to July 17 with 3,61,024 samples being tested on Friday.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19: