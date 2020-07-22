LIVE: Telangana reports 1430 new COVID-19 cases, total tally rises to 47705

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telangana reports 1430 new COVID-19 cases, total tally rises to 47705

India' s tally of coronavirus cases on Tuesday (July 21, 2020) touched 11,55,191 , with the total number of recoveries rising to 7,24,577 the number of active cases of the coronavirus infection rose to 4,02,529  while the death toll stands at 28,084, according to Union health ministry data. The recovery rate recorded is 62.72 per cent, it said.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 22, 2020 - 06:45
Comments |

On Tuesday, as many as 37,148 COVID-19 cases with 587 fatalities were reported in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

This is the sixth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases increased by more than 30,000.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

 

22 July 2020, 06:45 AM

Assam recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,680 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the state crossed the 26,000 mark, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state also saw six more deaths due to the infection, he said. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state reached 26,772, while the death toll increased to 64. (PTI) 

22 July 2020, 06:39 AM

Rajasthan recorded the highest single-day spike of 983 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the state's infection tally to 31,373. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 577 after the state saw nine more deaths due to the disease, an official said. (PTI) 

22 July 2020, 06:18 AM

The rise in COVID-19 cases continued in Telangana on Tuesday, with 1,430 infections and seven deaths being reported, taking the tally of in the state to 47,705 and fatalities to 429. (PTI) 

