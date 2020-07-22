LIVE: Telangana reports 1430 new COVID-19 cases, total tally rises to 47705

New Delhi: India' s tally of coronavirus cases on Tuesday (July 21, 2020) touched 11,55,191 , with the total number of recoveries rising to 7,24,577 the number of active cases of the coronavirus infection rose to 4,02,529 while the death toll stands at 28,084, according to Union health ministry data. The recovery rate recorded is 62.72 per cent, it said.

On Tuesday, as many as 37,148 COVID-19 cases with 587 fatalities were reported in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

This is the sixth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases increased by more than 30,000.

