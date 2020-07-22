Maharashtra records highest one-day spike of 10,576 COVID-19 cases with 280 deaths

Mumbai: Maharashtra recorded its highest single-day spike of 10,576 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 3,37,607, the state health department said on Wednesday. The state's death toll due to the coronavirus went up by 280 and reached 12,556, it said.

A total of 5,552 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of such people in the state to 1,87,769, while there are 1,37,282 active cases in the state at present.

So far, 16,87,213 people have been tested for COVID-19 across Maharashtra, the health department statement said.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai, however, increased to 104678. There have been 58 deaths from coronavirus during the last 24 hours. The city also witnessed a total of 5875 deaths so far.



In Vasai Virar metropolitan area near Mumbai, coronavirus has received 137 new patients in the last 24 hours. The number of COVID positive patients in the area has increased to 10323. So far, 212 people have died of coronavirus in the Vasai Virar metropolitan area.



In the last 24 hours, 303 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the new Mumbai metropolitan area, taking the tally to 12269. With six deaths today, the number of fatalities has increased to 358.



In the Kalyan Dombivali metropolitan area near Mumbai, 421 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. So far, positive cases reached to 17023 in the Kalyan Dombivali area, while eight more deaths took place in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 272.



Dharavi area in Mumbai, however, witnessed 5 new COVID cases taking the total number of corona patients to 2507, according to the state health bulletin.