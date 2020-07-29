India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, July 29: Assam records 1371 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 34947

New Delhi: India's tally of coronavirus cases climbed to 14,83,157 on Tuesday, with as mnay as 47,704 new COVID-19 cases, while recoveries surged to 9,52,744, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country's death toll rose to 33,425 with 654 fatalities being recorded in a day, there are 4,96,988 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, while 9,52,744 patients have recovered and one person has migrated.

The recovery rate stands at 63.92 percent, according to the data.

This was the fifth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19: