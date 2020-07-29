हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, July 29: Assam records 1371 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 34947

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 06:25
Comments |

New Delhi: India's tally of coronavirus cases climbed to 14,83,157 on Tuesday, with as mnay as 47,704 new COVID-19 cases, while recoveries surged to 9,52,744, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country's death toll rose to 33,425 with 654 fatalities being recorded in a day, there are 4,96,988 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, while 9,52,744 patients have recovered and one person has migrated.

The recovery rate stands at 63.92 percent, according to the data.

This was the fifth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

29 July 2020, 06:24 AM

Odisha's COVID-19 tally breached the 28,000-mark on Tuesday with 1,215 new cases, and the death toll climbed to 154 as seven more patients, including a five-year-old boy, succumbed to the infection, a Health department official said. (PTI) 

29 July 2020, 06:15 AM

As many as 1,371 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 34,947 in the state, Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister said. According to the official data, the total number of cases includes 25,042 discharged, 9,454 active cases and 88 deaths. (ANI)

