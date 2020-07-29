India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, July 29: Assam records 1371 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 34947

29 July 2020, 06:24 AM
Odisha's COVID-19 tally breached the 28,000-mark on Tuesday with 1,215 new cases, and the death toll climbed to 154 as seven more patients, including a five-year-old boy, succumbed to the infection, a Health department official said. (PTI)
29 July 2020, 06:15 AM
As many as 1,371 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 34,947 in the state, Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister said. According to the official data, the total number of cases includes 25,042 discharged, 9,454 active cases and 88 deaths. (ANI)