LIVE: Assam reports 735 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 11,736

India on Sunday (July 5, 2020) recorded its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases as well as fatalities, with 24,850 fresh infections and 613 deaths in the last 24 hours. This was the fourth straight day of a record rise in infections.

India's coronavirus tally stands at 6,73,165 which includes 2,44,814 active cases, 4,09,083 cured/migrated cases.

Maharashtra with the most number of confirmed cases of infection in India reported 6555 new cases on Sunday along with 151 more deaths. The state now has 86,040 active cases while 1,11,740 patients have recovered and 8222 have succumbed to the infection.

The positivity rate in India stands at 9.98 percent. The Union Health Ministry on Sunday (July 5, 2020) informed that there are 21 States/UTs with a recovery rate of more than the national average, which is 60.77%.

Chandigarh tops the list with a recovery rate of 85.9% followed by Ladakh at 82.2% and Uttarakhand at 80.9%.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research data, the total number of samples tested up to July 4 is 97,89,066 of which 2,48,934 samples were tested on Saturday.

India on Sunday replaced Russia as the country third worst-hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic. As per the figures, India is trailing the USA and Brazil, the two countries most affected by the outbreak.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19: