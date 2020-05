New Delhi: As India's battle continues with the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the number of confirmed cases surged to 74,281 with 2,415 deaths and 24,386 cured cases, as per the Union Health Ministry.

On Wednesday Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced about Rs 6 lakh crore package, including Rs 3 lakh crore of collateral-free loans for small businesses and a Rs 30,000 crore lifeline to non-bank and housing finance companies as part of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

PM Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday had announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package to help India become self reliant. He also said the nationwide lockdown to control coronavirus will have to continue beyond May 17 and he asked the states to give suggestions before May 15 on what economic activities should be allowed.

Meanwhile, the number of cases worldwide has risen around 44 lakh with the number of fatalities recorded at 2.95 lakh.

