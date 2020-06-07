IndiaKaDNA Conclave LIVE news: Restrictions on movement in Delhi-NCR is necessary to control coronavirus, says UP CM Yogi

7 June 2020, 10:10 AM It is necessary to limit movement of people in Delhi-NCR region in order to combat the spread of coronavirus, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

7 June 2020, 10:07 AM It is everyone's responsibility to break the coronavirus chain: UP CM Yogi



7 June 2020, 10:02 AM Congress kept lying over arranging buses to help migrant workers: UP CM Yogi

7 June 2020, 10:01 AM The buses arranged by the Congress to transport migrants were not fit for travelling: UP CM Yogi

7 June 2020, 10:00 AM Centre arranged Shramik Special trains for the benefit of stranded labourers: UP CM Yogi

7 June 2020, 09:59 AM Congress did not arrrange any buses for migrant workers: UP CM Yogi

7 June 2020, 09:58 AM Congress and its allies were involved in politics during coronavirus crisis: UP CM Yogi

7 June 2020, 09:57 AM India COVID-19 data: Highest spike in new cases in 24 hours in India with 9971 infections. Deaths 287. Total cases 246628, recovered 119293, death toll 6929. Recovery rate 48.36 percent. 5220 patients recovered in last 24 hours.

7 June 2020, 09:57 AM Congress was not seen anywhere in the fight against coronavirus: UP CM Yogi

7 June 2020, 09:53 AM Went to Delhi to gather information about Tablighi Jamaat: UP CM Yogi

7 June 2020, 09:53 AM Took action against Tablighi Jamaat members to maintain law and order, says CM Yogi

7 June 2020, 09:52 AM Tablighi Jamaat members became a challenge in the fight against coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi

7 June 2020, 09:52 AM Uttar Pradesh government has screened over 5 crore people for coronavirus infection, says UP CM Yogi

7 June 2020, 09:51 AM Uttar Pradesh government evacuated around 1,500 stranded students from Kota: UP CM Yogi

7 June 2020, 09:50 AM We started preparations against coronavirus in March: UP CM Yogi

7 June 2020, 09:50 AM In UP we followed the instructions of PM Modi to keep coronavirus infection under check:CM Yogi