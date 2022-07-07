JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 results today, as the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 has already been released. The JEE Main 2022 answer key download link has been activated on the official website on jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam was conducted from June 23 to June 29, 2022. Applicants who appeared for the exam will be able to check their result soon from the JEE Main official website.

The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 examination for Paper 1 and Paper 2 was held in the month of June. The JEE Main exam 2022 was conducted in two shifts-- from 9 am to 12 pm, and from 3 pm to 6 pm. NTA will announce names of toppers those who score 100 percentile marks – along with other result statistics like number of applicants, number of qualified students etc. The all India rank list will be published after session 2 exams.

JEE Main 2022 session 1, paper 1 (BE/BTech) and paper 2 (BArch/Bplanning) exams took place from June 23 to 29.