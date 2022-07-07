JEE Main Result 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 results today, as the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 has been released. The JEE Main 2022 answer key download link has been activated on the official website on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key by visiting the official website of NTA JEE Main.

The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 examination for Paper 1 and Paper 2 was held in the month of June. The JEE Main exam 2022 was conducted in two shifts-- from 9 am to 12 pm, and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Main Answer Key 2022: Direct Link

JEE Main Answer Key 2022: Here is how you can Download the final answer key

- Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

- On the homepage, click on the "JEE(Main)– 2022 (Session 1)– Provisional Final Key BE/BTech (Paper I)" link.

- The JEE Main Paper 1 answer key will appear on the screen

- Check and download it for future reference.

JEE Main Result 2022 June Session: Websites to check Session 1 Results

www.nta.ac.in

ntaresults.nic.in

www.jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA will announce names of toppers those who score 100 percentile marks – along with other result statistics like number of applicants, number of qualified students etc. The all India rank list will be published after session 2 exams.

JEE Main 2022 session 1, paper 1 (BE/BTech) and paper 2 (BArch/Bplanning) exams took place from June 23 to 29.