Kerala State Lottery Result Today 15-12-2024: Akshaya AK 681 Sunday Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT SUNDAY 15-12-2024 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery result for the "AKSHAYA AK" draw on Sunday, December 15, 2024, is scheduled to be announced live at 3 PM. This lottery draw is part of the seven weekly draws held in Kerala. The alphanumeric code assigned to this specific lottery is "AK," incorporating both the draw number and the code. The first prize for the fortunate winner of this draw is a bumper 70 lakh rupees. Below, you can find the comprehensive list of winners for the Kerala 'AKSHAYA AK-681' lottery draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Sunday 15-12-2024 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the Keralan government, announces the "AKSHAYA AK-681" Lucky Draw Result today Akshaya AK-680, December 15, 2024. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "Akshaya AK-681" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week. A total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase weekly. The ticket prices may vary. Check the Akshaya AK-681 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of ₹70 Lakhs. Stay tuned to this website for the live update of Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-681 results today.
Kerala Lottery Result 15-12-2024 December: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-681 Draw
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 15-12-2024 December TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-681 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
