LIVE: PM Modi to chair meet on COVID-19 situation, vaccination at 10:30 AM

New Delhi: A new COVID-19 variant which has been named Omicron has triggered alarms across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has dubbed it as a “variant of concern”.

Several countries are putting travel restrictions back especially from South Africa, where the variant was first detected.

Delhi NCR continues to reel under dangerous levels of air quality. While Delhi’s AQI further dipped to 386 in the “very poor” category, Gurugram and Noida saw AQI levels of 355 and 391 respectively.

Stay tunes to ZEE NEWS LIVE for latest updates: