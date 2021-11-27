हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: PM Modi to chair meet on COVID-19 situation, vaccination at 10:30 AM

Several countries are putting travel restrictions back especially from South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, November 27, 2021 - 09:57
Comments |
File Photo

New Delhi: A new COVID-19 variant which has been named Omicron has triggered alarms across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has dubbed it as a “variant of concern”.

Delhi NCR continues to reel under dangerous levels of air quality. While Delhi’s AQI further dipped to 386 in the “very poor” category, Gurugram and Noida saw AQI levels of 355 and 391 respectively.

Stay tunes to ZEE NEWS LIVE for latest updates:

27 November 2021, 09:56 AM

Delhi's AQI slipped to 386 in the `very poor` category. Gurugram and Noida recorded AQI of 355 and 391 respectively.

27 November 2021, 09:55 AM

PM Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with top government officials on the COVID-19 situation and vaccination at 10:30 am.

27 November 2021, 09:55 AM

A number of countries including the US, Saudi Arabia and Brazil have announced travel restrictions on southern African countries.   (ANI)

27 November 2021, 09:54 AM

A slew of European countries have restricted travel from southern Africa amid concerns over the new Covid-19 variant.

27 November 2021, 09:53 AM

Amid the spread of new COVID strain `Omicron`, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Saturday postponed the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12), that was set to take place in Geneva.   (ANI)

27 November 2021, 09:52 AM

The discovery of a new coronavirus variant named Omicron triggered global alarm on Friday as countries rushed to suspend travel from southern Africa and stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic suffered their biggest falls in more than a year.  (Reuters)

