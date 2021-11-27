LIVE: PM Modi to chair meet on COVID-19 situation, vaccination at 10:30 AM

27 November 2021, 09:56 AM
Delhi's AQI slipped to 386 in the `very poor` category. Gurugram and Noida recorded AQI of 355 and 391 respectively.
27 November 2021, 09:55 AM
PM Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with top government officials on the COVID-19 situation and vaccination at 10:30 am.
27 November 2021, 09:55 AM
A number of countries including the US, Saudi Arabia and Brazil have announced travel restrictions on southern African countries. (ANI)
27 November 2021, 09:54 AM
A slew of European countries have restricted travel from southern Africa amid concerns over the new Covid-19 variant.
27 November 2021, 09:53 AM
Amid the spread of new COVID strain `Omicron`, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Saturday postponed the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12), that was set to take place in Geneva. (ANI)
27 November 2021, 09:52 AM
The discovery of a new coronavirus variant named Omicron triggered global alarm on Friday as countries rushed to suspend travel from southern Africa and stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic suffered their biggest falls in more than a year. (Reuters)