Bihar polls 1st phase 2020 LIVE: PM Modi urges people to vote, follow COVID rules

The Bihar assembly election 2020 phase 1 for 71 seats takes place on Wednesday (October 28, 2020) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 - 08:09
Comments |
Bihar assembly election 2020 phase 1:

Patna: Polling in the first phase of Bihar assembly election 2020 for 71 seats is taking place amid strict COVID-19 safety protocols on Wednesday (October 28, 2020). As per Election Commission data around 2.14 crore voters will be exercising their voting rights which include 1.01 crore women and 599 of the third gender. 

For the 71 assembly constituencies, the RJD has fielded 42 candidates, while fate of JDU's 35, BJP's 29, Congress' 21s, eight CPI-ML, six HAM and one VIP candidate will be sealed today. Among other parties, there are 43 candidates of RLSP, 42 of LJP and 27 of BSP. 

Bihar assembly election 2020: List of constituencies that will go to polls in first phase

The voters of 71 assembly constituencies will turn out in their respective polling booths between 7 AM and 6 PM. The campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly ended on Monday. The Bihar assembly election 2020 will have three phases of voting where the country will witness the first phase on Wednesday (October 28).

Bihar Assembly polls: Political greenhorns too trying their luck in the first phase

Of the 71 assembly seats, the RJD has fielded 42 candidates. The fate of JDU's 35, BJP's 29, Congress' 21s, eight of CPI-ML, six of HAM, and one candidate of VIP will also decided in the first phase. Other parties including 43 of RLSP, 42 of LJP, and 27 of BSP, are also expecting to win maximum seats.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is eyeing for a fourth term. In 2015, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) fought polls with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress as part of Mahagathbandhan. The BJP-led NDA had fought elections with LJP and other allies. JD-U later returned to NDA and formed the government.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the EC has issued strict guidelines for the safe conduct of the electoral exercise. These include lowering the cap on the maximum number of voters for a polling booth to 1,000, staggered timings of polling hours and postal ballot facility for those aged above 80, or those afflicted with or suspected to be infected.

Check Zee News blog for live and latest updates on Bihar assembly election 2020:

28 October 2020, 08:03 AM

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav made a vote appeal on Twitter, saying: "Today, as 1st phase of voting is underway, Biharis must exercise their franchise for a better future, education, health, job, development and to usher a new phase in the creation of new Bihar and become a partner of change with the Grand Alliance."

28 October 2020, 07:55 AM

Two Improvised Explosive Devices recovered and defused by Central Reserve Police Force from Aurangabad's Dhibra area in Bihar, earlier today. (ANI)

28 October 2020, 07:49 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna as Bihar goes to polls in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly election 2020 on Wednesday (October 28, 2020). Read more here

28 October 2020, 07:41 AM

As voting begins for the 1st phase of Bihar Assembly polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the EC has issued a voter guide - an illustrative guide for voters to cast their vote in a COVID safe manner.

28 October 2020, 07:33 AM

In the first phase, the main contest is between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led by the BJP and the opposition parties. In some areas, other political parties and independents are also trying to make the competition triangular.

28 October 2020, 07:14 AM

Problem detected in the Electronic Voting Machine at polling booth number 168 in Lakhisarai. (ANI)

28 October 2020, 07:12 AM

Polling for the 1st phase begins at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

28 October 2020, 07:05 AM

The voters of 71 assembly constituencies will turn out in their respective polling booths between 7 AM and 6 PM. 

28 October 2020, 07:03 AM

Here are the names of the assembly constituencies that will vote today - Agiaon, Amarpur, Arrah, Arwal, Atri, Banka, Barachatti, Barhara, Bodh Gaya, Dinara, Dehri, Karakat, Kurtha, Jehanabad, Ghosi, Makhdumpur, Goh, Obra, Nokha, Nabinagar, Kutumba, Aurangabad, Rafiganj, Gurua, Sherghati, Imamganj, Gaya Town, Tikari, Belaganj, Atri, Wazirganj, Rajauli, Hisua, Nawada, Gobindpur, Kahalgaon, Sultanganj, Dhoraiya, Katoria, Belhar, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, Suryagarha, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Barbigha, Mokama, Barh Masaurhi, Paliganj, Bikram, Sandesh, Tarari, Jagdishpur, Shahpur, Brahampur, Buxar, Dumraon, Rajpur, Ramgarh, Mohania, Bhabua, Chainpur, Chenari, Sasaram, Kargahar, Warsaliganj, Sikandra, Jamui, Jhajha and Chakai.

