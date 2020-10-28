Bihar polls 1st phase 2020 LIVE: PM Modi urges people to vote, follow COVID rules

28 October 2020, 08:03 AM
RJD's Tejashwi Yadav made a vote appeal on Twitter, saying: "Today, as 1st phase of voting is underway, Biharis must exercise their franchise for a better future, education, health, job, development and to usher a new phase in the creation of new Bihar and become a partner of change with the Grand Alliance."
28 October 2020, 07:55 AM
Two Improvised Explosive Devices recovered and defused by Central Reserve Police Force from Aurangabad's Dhibra area in Bihar, earlier today. (ANI)
28 October 2020, 07:49 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna as Bihar goes to polls in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly election 2020 on Wednesday (October 28, 2020). Read more here
28 October 2020, 07:41 AM
As voting begins for the 1st phase of Bihar Assembly polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the EC has issued a voter guide - an illustrative guide for voters to cast their vote in a COVID safe manner.
Voter Guide - an illustrative guide for voters to cast their vote in a COVID safe manner. https://t.co/e1TZBefVjI#BiharAssemblyElection2020 #NoVoterToBeLeftBehind #ECI #ElectionCommissionOfIndia pic.twitter.com/2VjRVFklHO
— Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) October 27, 2020
28 October 2020, 07:33 AM
In the first phase, the main contest is between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led by the BJP and the opposition parties. In some areas, other political parties and independents are also trying to make the competition triangular.
28 October 2020, 07:14 AM
Problem detected in the Electronic Voting Machine at polling booth number 168 in Lakhisarai. (ANI)
28 October 2020, 07:12 AM
Polling for the 1st phase begins at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
Voting for the first phase of #BiharElections underway; visuals from a polling station in Gaya pic.twitter.com/LOlxKLX09J
— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020
28 October 2020, 07:05 AM
The voters of 71 assembly constituencies will turn out in their respective polling booths between 7 AM and 6 PM.
28 October 2020, 07:03 AM
Here are the names of the assembly constituencies that will vote today - Agiaon, Amarpur, Arrah, Arwal, Atri, Banka, Barachatti, Barhara, Bodh Gaya, Dinara, Dehri, Karakat, Kurtha, Jehanabad, Ghosi, Makhdumpur, Goh, Obra, Nokha, Nabinagar, Kutumba, Aurangabad, Rafiganj, Gurua, Sherghati, Imamganj, Gaya Town, Tikari, Belaganj, Atri, Wazirganj, Rajauli, Hisua, Nawada, Gobindpur, Kahalgaon, Sultanganj, Dhoraiya, Katoria, Belhar, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, Suryagarha, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Barbigha, Mokama, Barh Masaurhi, Paliganj, Bikram, Sandesh, Tarari, Jagdishpur, Shahpur, Brahampur, Buxar, Dumraon, Rajpur, Ramgarh, Mohania, Bhabua, Chainpur, Chenari, Sasaram, Kargahar, Warsaliganj, Sikandra, Jamui, Jhajha and Chakai.