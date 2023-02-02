LIVE Updates | ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 (ANYTIME): CA Foundation December Result to be OUT on 3 Feb at icai.org- Check Time, Direct Link Here
LIVE Updates | ICAI CA Result 2022: The CA Foundation Result for the December 2022 session is expected to be released tomorrow, 3rd Feb , scroll down for more latest updates.
ICAI CA Result 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI is expected to release the ICAI CA Foundation Result for December 2022 Exam soon. According to reports, the foundation exam results will be available on Feb 3, 2023. The results will be made public on the official website, icai.org. According to previous patterns, the ICAI announces the results one month after the last exam date. The CA Foundation December Exam 2022 was held between December 14, 2022 and December 20, 2022. According to reports, the exam results will most likely be released on January 23, 2023 or January 24, 2023.
The CA Foundation Exam included four papers. Papers 1 and 2 were held from 2 to 5 p.m., while Papers 3 and 4 were held from 2 to 4 p.m. However, in objective type Papers 3 and 4, a negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applied.
The ICAI held the CA Final and Intermediate Exams between November 1 to November 17, 2022. The Group I Inter Exams took place between November 2 and November 9, and the Group II Inter Exams took place between November 11 and November 12. According to the timetable, the ICAI held the CA Final Exam for Group I from November 1 to November 7, and Group II from November 10 to November 16. The CA results were announced on January 10, 2023.
ICAI CA December Result 2022 Live Updates: Exam
CA Foundation December Result Live Updates: Pin to Access Result
ICAI is expected to announce the CA Foundation result soon on its official result portal - icai.nic.in. Candidates will have to use their registration number of PIN number to access the result of CA Foundation. ICAI conducted the examination of CA Foundation 2022 for December session from December 14 to December 20, 2022.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Live Updates: Details on Scorecard
Candidates should check all their details on the ICAI CA Foundation scorecard 2022, once released. In case of any discrepancy, one should check with the exam conducting authorities and get it rectified.
ICAI CA December Result 2022 Live Updates: Paper timings and negative marking
ICAI CA Foundation Result Live Updates: CA Final Pass Percentage
ICAI released the CA Final result percentage for November 2022 session on January 10, 2023. It has also declared the ICAI result 2022 at icai.nic.in. The pass percentage for Nov 2022 session is 21.39% for Group 1, 18.61% for Group 2, and 11.09% for both groups.
ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Live Updates: Important dates
ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 exams started on December 14, 2022
Last exam was conducted on December 20, 2022
Result is expected by Feb 3 2023
ICAI CA December Result 2022 Live Updates: Paper timings and negative marking
ICAI CA Result 2022 Live Updates: Exam Date
ICAI CA DEC result 2022 Live Updates: Steps to check result
Concerned candidates should go to the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)
On the homepage, they should look for announcement section
Then click on the relevant link
Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required credentials
Post submitting the details, result will be displayed on screen
Go through the details and download the same
Take its printout for future reference
ICAI CA Results 2022 Live Updates: Tomorrow
According to reports ICAI CA Foundation result will be out on 3rd Feb or last by 4th Feb, Direct link will be updated here
