ICAI CA Foundation Exam Result 2022: CA Foundation December Result RELEASED at icai.org- Direct Link to Check Scores Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) announced the CA Foundation result December 2022 today, February 3, 2023. CA Foundation results 2022 for exams held in December will be available on the ICAI's official website, icai.org. Candidates who took the exam can view their results by checking in with their registration number or pin number and roll numbers.“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in December 2022 is likely to be declared on Friday, the 3rd February, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” said ICAI in an official statement earlier.

Papers 1 and 2, which are subjective, received no negative marking. However, in objective type Papers 3 and 4, a negative marking of 0.25 was applied. Along with the CA Foundation results, the institute will release the CA Foundation pass percentage and toppers list for 2022.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Here's how to check and download scorecard

Visit the official website -- icai.org

On the homepage, click on the CA Foundation result December 2022 download link or the post-qualification course exam result link

Log in using credentials -- registration numbers and roll numbers

ICAI CA result December 2022 results will get displayed on the screen

Download the CA result and take a printout of it

The ICAI held the CA Foundation exams in two shifts on December 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2022, with the first shift scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm for the paper I and paper II. The examination for papers III and IV began at 2 p.m. and lasted until 4 p.m. The exams were given in a paper-and-pencil format. Candidates for the foundation examination can also receive their results by e-mail. To use the service, candidates must first register their requests on the ICAI's official website, icaiexam.icai.org.