topStoriesenglish2569047
NewsIndia
ICAI CA FOUNDATION RESULT 2022

ICAI CA Foundation Exam Result 2022: CA Foundation December Result RELEASED at icai.org- Direct Link to Check Scores Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: ICAI CA result declared today, February 3, 2023 at icai.nic.in and icai.org, scroll down for more details and direct link.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 11:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

ICAI CA Foundation Exam Result 2022: CA Foundation December Result RELEASED at icai.org- Direct Link to Check Scores Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) announced the CA Foundation result December 2022 today, February 3, 2023. CA Foundation results 2022 for exams held in December will be available on the ICAI's official website, icai.org. Candidates who took the exam can view their results by checking in with their registration number or pin number and roll numbers.“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in December 2022 is likely to be declared on Friday, the 3rd February, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” said ICAI in an official statement earlier.

Check Live and Latest Updates on ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022

Papers 1 and 2, which are subjective, received no negative marking. However, in objective type Papers 3 and 4, a negative marking of 0.25 was applied. Along with the CA Foundation results, the institute will release the CA Foundation pass percentage and toppers list for 2022.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Here's how to check and download scorecard

  • Visit the official website -- icai.org
  • On the homepage, click on the CA Foundation result December 2022 download link or the post-qualification course exam result link
  • Log in using credentials -- registration numbers and roll numbers
  • ICAI CA result December 2022 results will get displayed on the screen
  • Download the CA result and take a printout of it

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022; direct link here 

The ICAI held the CA Foundation exams in two shifts on December 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2022, with the first shift scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm for the paper I and paper II. The examination for papers III and IV began at 2 p.m. and lasted until 4 p.m. The exams were given in a paper-and-pencil format. Candidates for the foundation examination can also receive their results by e-mail. To use the service, candidates must first register their requests on the ICAI's official website, icaiexam.icai.org.

Live Tv

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022ICAI CA Foundation Result Live Updatesca foundation result december 2022ca foundation result 2022ca foundation december 2022 result dateca foundation result dec 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!