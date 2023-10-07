trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671959
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result TODAY 07-10-2023: Dear Narmada, River, Stork 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Lucky Draw Result OUT SHORTLY- 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Saturday 07-10-2023 Result LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, October 07, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down to check complete winners list.

Nagaland State Lottery Result 2023 LIVE
LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 07-10-2023 Saturday LIVE: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR NARMADA MORNING", "DEAR RIVER EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR STORK NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Friday (06 October 2023) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday 07.10.2023 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 07-10-2023 Saturday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Saturday Result October 07-10-2023

Nagaland DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023

07 October 2023
00:37 AM

Nagaland Lottery Result LIVE: Steps To Download DEAR NARMADA Result 07.10.2023

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com

Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

Step 3: Find Dear NARMADA and Draw Date: 07.10.2023.

Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

00:34 AM

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 07-10-2023 Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

