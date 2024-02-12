trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2720413
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Lottery Result 1 PM Winners List 12.02.2024 LIVE: Dear Dwarka Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT Shortly- Check Full List Here

Nagaland State Lottery Result Monday 12-02-2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka Morning, Nagaland Sambad Dear Desert, Nagaland Sambad Dear Finch, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, February 12, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM.  First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Live Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

Nagaland State Lottery Result 2024 LIVE
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 12-02-2024 Monday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR DWARKA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR DESERT EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR FINCH NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday 12.02.2024 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 12-02-2024 Monday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Monday Result February 12-02-2024

Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR DESERT EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

12 February 2024
00:09 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR Dwarka Result 12.02.2024

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com

Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

Step 3: Find Dear Dwarka and Draw Date: 12.02.2024.

Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

00:05 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 12.02.2024 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

