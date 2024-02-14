Live Updates| PM Modi To Address World Government Summit 2024, Inaugurate BAPS Temple Today
PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the first Hindu temple, BAPS Mandir, in Abu Dhabi.
PM Modi In UAE Live Update: On the Second Day of his two-day visit to United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet UAE Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. PM Modi will also address the World Government Summit 2024 today. PM Modi will also inaugurate the first Hindu temple, BAPS Mandir, in Abu Dhabi.
On the first day of his visit, PM held bilateral meeting with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged between the two countries.
"Brother, firstly, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to you for your warm welcome. We have met five times in the last seven months, which is very rare. I have also got the opportunity to come here seven times...the way we have progressed in every field, there is a joint partnership between India and UAE in every field," said PM Modi in a meeting with the UAE President.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra were present in the meeting.
PM Modi also interacted with the first batch of students from the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi Campus and appreciated the project for bringing the students of two countries together. He also addressed the Indian diaspora in the 'Ahlan Modi' event at Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
PM Modi will inaugurate the forst Hindu temple, BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi which is built on 27 acres of land that was generously gifted by the UAE leadership. Situated in the Abu Mureikhah area, this majestic structure embodies the spirit of cultural peace and collaboration and is a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the World Government Summit 2024 today at 12.20 pm. PM Modi on the secod day of his visit to UAE will also hold bilateral meeting with UAE Vice-President and launch of Bharat Mart.