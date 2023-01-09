LIVE Weather Updates | Weather Forecast: Delhi witnesses one of the foggiest days of the season so far
North India, Delhi Weather LIVE Updates Today: Amidst the chilling cold, many states of North India, including Delhi-NCR, are wrapped in a blanket of dense fog. The national capital and surrounding areas are shrouded in dense fog. Due to zero visibility on the roads, the indicators of the vehicles are also becoming difficult to see.
The entire North India, including Delhi, is in the grip of severe cold at this time. It is getting bitterly cold at this time in the capital of the country. Where people are shivering inside the house, cold waves and fog have worsened the conditions outside. Amidst the chilling cold, many states of North India, including Delhi-NCR, are wrapped in a blanket of dense fog. The national capital and surrounding areas are shrouded in dense fog. Due to zero visibility on the roads, the indicators of the vehicles are also becoming difficult to see. On the other hand, due to dense fog, road, rail service and air travel have also been affected. Many trains are late, while many have been cancelled. Flights are also flying late.
Weather Forecast: Delhi witnesses one of the foggiest days of the season so far
Delhi: The minimum temperature in parts of the city dropped to 1.9C on Sunday. Other northern states have also been grappling with an acute cold wave, with temperatures plummeting to -6C (21F) in Indian-administered Kashmir. India's weather department declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is less than 4C. On Sunday, Delhi witnessed one of the foggiest days of the season so far, with a thick mist covering the city for several hours. The meteorological department has asked people to "avoid or limit outdoor activities" until weather conditions improve. It has also warned people to be careful while driving through dense fog.
Cold waves India: Dense fog delays more than a hundred flights and dozens of trains
Parts of northern India are experiencing a severe, prolonged cold wave that has thrown normal life out of gear. Dense fog has delayed more than a hundred flights and dozens of trains, causing chaos at airports and railway stations.
