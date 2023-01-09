LIVE Weather Updates | Weather Forecast: Delhi witnesses one of the foggiest days of the season so far

The entire North India, including Delhi, is in the grip of severe cold at this time. It is getting bitterly cold at this time in the capital of the country. Where people are shivering inside the house, cold waves and fog have worsened the conditions outside. Amidst the chilling cold, many states of North India, including Delhi-NCR, are wrapped in a blanket of dense fog. The national capital and surrounding areas are shrouded in dense fog. Due to zero visibility on the roads, the indicators of the vehicles are also becoming difficult to see. On the other hand, due to dense fog, road, rail service and air travel have also been affected. Many trains are late, while many have been cancelled. Flights are also flying late.