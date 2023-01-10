topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
WEATHER UPDATE

Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana amid severe cold, check full forecast here

IMD forecasted abatement of cold wave conditions in North West India and a rise in minimum temperature during next 2-3 days.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 10:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana amid severe cold, check full forecast here

New Delhi: Amid the severe cold wave conditions in North India, Punjab Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness rainfall in the next 2 days. The India Meteorological department on Tuesday (January 10) predicted isolated rainfall over Punjab, Haryana and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh from January 11 to January 13. The met department has also forecasted heavy rainfall and snowfall with thunderstorms and lighting over Jammu and Kashmir on January 11 and January 12 and over Himachal Pradesh on January 12, 2023.

North West India will get slight relief from severe cold wave conditions as IMD predicted a rise in minimum temperature by 2-4 degrees celsius during the next 2-3 days. "Due to approaching Wester Disturbance from January 10th night, minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2-4 oC during next 2-3 days," stated IMD in its weather bulletin.

IMD has issued a warning for fog and cold waves and predicted severe cold wave conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours. Dense to very dense fog is also likely UP during the next 24 hours, said IMD. 

According to IMD, the cold wave conditions are likely to abate in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar after January 10, 2023.

Live Tv

Weather Updateweather newsDelhi Weatherkanpur weatherRainfall

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case