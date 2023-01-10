Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana amid severe cold, check full forecast here

New Delhi: Amid the severe cold wave conditions in North India, Punjab Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness rainfall in the next 2 days. The India Meteorological department on Tuesday (January 10) predicted isolated rainfall over Punjab, Haryana and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh from January 11 to January 13. The met department has also forecasted heavy rainfall and snowfall with thunderstorms and lighting over Jammu and Kashmir on January 11 and January 12 and over Himachal Pradesh on January 12, 2023.

North West India will get slight relief from severe cold wave conditions as IMD predicted a rise in minimum temperature by 2-4 degrees celsius during the next 2-3 days. "Due to approaching Wester Disturbance from January 10th night, minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2-4 oC during next 2-3 days," stated IMD in its weather bulletin.

IMD has issued a warning for fog and cold waves and predicted severe cold wave conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours. Dense to very dense fog is also likely UP during the next 24 hours, said IMD.

As forecasted, Dense to very dense fog observed over parts of Punjab, Northwest Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 10, 2023

According to IMD, the cold wave conditions are likely to abate in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar after January 10, 2023.