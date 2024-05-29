Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | PM Modi To Address Public Meetings In West Bengal, Odisha

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA bloc are laying the groundwork leading up to the seventh and last phase of the ongoing general elections. The polling is set to commence on June 1, followed by the results announcement on June 4.

A total of 904 candidates will be contesting in this phase of the Lok Sabha elections across eight states and Union territories. As temperatures continue to rise across the northern states, the campaigning for the final phase of the elections also got heated up, with jibe exchanges at their peak, eyeing the conclusion of campaigning tomorrow (May 30).

In another development, a video showing VK Pandian, an aide to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, holding and attempting to hide the CM's trembling hands went viral yesterday. The video invited wielded criticism from the BJP, which claimed Pandian’s gesture represents his attempt to seize power in Odisha. In response, Naveen Patnaik released a video countering the BJP's accusation, asserting that these tactics will not work.