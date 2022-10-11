Mulayam Singh Yadav last rites LIVE updates: Several CMs, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to attend

Mulayam Singh Yadav's death: Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav's last rites will be performed on Tuesday (Oct 11) in his ancestral home in village Saifai. His body arrived at his native Saifai village in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district in the evening. It is expected to be attended by several Chief Ministers and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, former MP Dharmendra Yadav, and other family members were present when the body was taken out from an ambulance. Mulayam's brother Shivpal Yadav was also present. After the body was laid for the last "darshans", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived and paid his tributes.

Meanwhile, traders in Etawah district have decided to keep the markets closed on October 11 as a mark of respect to their leader.

Yadav died on Monday (Oct 10) due to a prolonged illness at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Union Minister Amit Shah visited the hospital to pay tribute to the SP founder soon after his demise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared several old photos with Yadav and remembered him fondly in a series of Twitter posts. Many other political leaders also mourned Netaji's death and called it a huge loss to Indian politics.