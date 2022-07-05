Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Heavy downpour in Maharashtra, local train service in Mumbai affected
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rains in Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra for the next four days, with an orange alert being sounded
- The BMC has deployed extra pumps to eject the flood waters in several areas
- Several regions in Maharashtra and areas of Mumbai are waterlogged
- Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the government has reviewed the rainfall situation in the state and the administration has been put on a high alert
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy rains lashed the Maximum City, India's commercial capital Mumbai on Tuesday. Apart from Mumbai, the coastal Konkan and other parts of the state have been getting heavy rains since last night, inundating many towns, villages in different areas, and hitting road and rail traffic, officials said on Tuesday. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed extra pumps to eject the flood waters in several areas. The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rains in Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra for the next four days, with an orange alert sounded. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government has reviewed the rainfall situation in the state and the administration has been put on a high alert.
Maharashtra rain updates: Heavy downpour in Mahabaleshwar
Heavy rains lashed parts of popular hill station Mahabaleshwar and neighbouring areas of western Maharashtra and the Konkan region over the last 24 hours, as a result of which the water level of the Koyna dam was going up, officials said on Tuesday.
Mumbai rain: Wall collapses
Mumbai rain update: Owing to the incessant rainfall in Thane, a 16-feet long security wall in the Mumbra area collapsed on 4th July. Seventeen families from the Anil Bhagat Chawl have been temporarily shifted to the Thane Municipal Corporation school.
The Chief Minister's Office in a statement said CM Shinde is in touch with collectors of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. The National Disaster Response Force has also been asked to remain alert. "The situation in Mumbai is also being closely monitored," it said.
A landslide incident was reported on Tuesday morning in Ghatkopar's Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amidst heavy rains, informed Mumbai Fire Brigade. A house was badly damaged in the landslide. However, no casualties have been reported so far."A landslide incident reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amidst the heavy rains. Fire vehicles reaching on the spot. No casualties reported so far," said Mumbai Fire Brigade.
Local train service in Mumbai hit
Due to heavy rains, thousands of passengers struggled to reach their workplaces as local train services were running late by 10-15 minutes. Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rain since the last few days.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directs state administration officials to take precautions
The IMD on Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra over the next four days, following which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the state administration officials to take precautions and ensure there is no loss of life or property. Mumbai and some of its neighbouring districts witnessed heavy rains and flooding on Tuesday morning.
Mumbai rains: River crosses danger mark
The Kundalika river has also crossed the danger mark, while Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas and Gadi rivers are flowing close to the danger levels.
In Mumbai, floor-prone areas like Sion, Wadala, Kings Circle, Bhandup, Parel, Kurla and Nehru Nagar were flooded with knee-deep or waist-deep water, several subways were waterlogged hampering east-west traffic movement and traffic crawling at a snail's pace on the two highways.
