NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Lottery Result 1 PM And Winner List 15-11-2023 (To DECLARE) LIVE Updates: DEAR INDUS MORNING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers To Be OUT, Check Full List here

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 15-11-2023 LIVE: The outcomes of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, November 15, 2023, will be announced. The first prize for all three lotteries is an impressive 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down to view the list of winners.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 10:04 AM IST|Source:
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 15-11-2023 Wednesday Live: The latest results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws are consistently provided here daily, including the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. Stay informed about the most recent Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and access prompt draw results on Zee News English. Legal lotteries are permitted in 13 states across India, such as Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. Today's draw results for Nagaland State's "DEAR INDUS MORNING" lottery at 1 PM, "DEAR HILL EVENING" lottery at 6 PM, and "DEAR PELICAN NIGHT" lottery at 8 PM will be announced, with a grand prize of 1 Crore Rupees for each.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad draws take place three times daily, at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. There has been a timing change this year, and the Lottery Sambad draws are now scheduled at these specified times.

Here are the prize money details for the Nagaland Lottery on 15-11-2023 (Wednesday):

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs. 450

4th Prize: Rs. 250

5th Prize: Rs. 120

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result November 15-11-2023

Nagaland DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Result: 

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023

