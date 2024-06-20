Advertisement
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result Mahanadi Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw (SHORTLY): Full Winners List To Be OUT SHORTLY At 1 PM, Check lotterysambad.one

Nagaland Lottery Result Mahanadi Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw LIVE Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM to be out soon on lotterysambad.one. Check Full list of winners and Lucky Draw Number here.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 09:24 AM IST|Source:
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 20-06-2024 Thursday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MAHANADI MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR LAKE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery 20-06-2024 Thursday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Thursday Result 20-06-2024 June

Nagaland DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM Result: 

Nagaland DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM Result: 

Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM Result: 

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

