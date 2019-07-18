Parliament live updates: S Jaishankar briefs Rajya Sabha over ICJ verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

A day after the International Court of Justice ruled in favour of India in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar made a statement regarding the judgement on Thursday. ICJ held Pakistan guilty of violating Vienna Convention in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case and ordered Pakistan not to execute him. It also directed "effective review and reconsideration" of his conviction and the sentence awarded to him by a military court.

Meanwhile back home, political crisis is growing in Karnataka where the Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's government is facing floor test in the House on Thursday. The echoes of what happens in the southern state are sure to be heard in Parliament too.

Stay with us for the live updates from Parliament: