Parliament live updates: S Jaishankar briefs Rajya Sabha over ICJ verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

18 July 2019, 11:16 AM
"In 2017, this government made a commitment on the floor of the House to undertake all steps necessary to protect the interest and the welfare of Shri Jadhav. The government has made untiring efforts in seeking his release including through legal means in ICJ. Kulbhushan Jadhav's family has shown exemplary courage in difficult circumstances. I can assure the govt will vigorously continue its efforts to ensure his safety and well being, as well as his early return to India," Jaishankar said.
18 July 2019, 11:10 AM
S Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha: "The International Court of Justice (ICJ) by a vote of 15-1 upheld India's claim that Pakistan is in violation of the Vienna Convention on several counts. The ICJ has directed that Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Jadhav without further delay of his rights and to provide Indian consular officers access to him in accordance with Vienna Convention."
18 July 2019, 11:09 AM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday briefed Rajya Sabha over the ICJ verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. "He was framed on false charges by Pakistan," the minister said while appreciating the family of Jadhav for showing exemplary courage in such testing times.
18 July 2019, 11:02 AM
18 July 2019, 10:57 AM
In Lok Sabha on Thursday, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will make a statement on the judgement by the International in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. The Minister had on Wednesday tweeted that he had spoken to Jadhav's family. "Spoken to Kulbhushan’s family. Applaud their courage. Satyameva Jayate," he had tweeted.
