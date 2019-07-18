close

Parliament live updates: S Jaishankar briefs Rajya Sabha over ICJ verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Political crisis is growing in Karnataka where the Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's government is facing floor test in the House on Thursday. The echoes of what happens in the southern state are sure to be heard in Parliament too.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 11:16
A day after the International Court of Justice ruled in favour of India in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar made a statement regarding the judgement on Thursday. ICJ held Pakistan guilty of violating Vienna Convention in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case and ordered Pakistan not to execute him. It also directed "effective review and reconsideration" of his conviction and the sentence awarded to him by a military court.

Meanwhile back home, political crisis is growing in Karnataka where the Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's government is facing floor test in the House on Thursday. The echoes of what happens in the southern state are sure to be heard in Parliament too.

Stay with us for the live updates from Parliament:

18 July 2019, 11:16 AM

"In 2017, this government made a commitment on the floor of the House to undertake all steps necessary to protect the interest and the welfare of Shri Jadhav. The government has made untiring efforts in seeking his release including through legal means in ICJ. Kulbhushan Jadhav's family has shown exemplary courage in difficult circumstances. I can assure the govt will vigorously continue its efforts to ensure his safety and well being, as well as his early return to India," Jaishankar said.

18 July 2019, 11:10 AM

S Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha: "The International Court of Justice (ICJ) by a vote of 15-1 upheld India's claim that Pakistan is in violation of the Vienna Convention on several counts. The ICJ has directed that Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Jadhav without further delay of his rights and to provide Indian consular officers access to him in accordance with Vienna Convention."

18 July 2019, 11:09 AM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday briefed Rajya Sabha over the ICJ verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. "He was framed on false charges by Pakistan," the minister said while appreciating the family of Jadhav for showing exemplary courage in such testing times. 

18 July 2019, 11:02 AM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move that the Finance Bill be taken into consideration to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2019-2020.

18 July 2019, 10:57 AM

In Lok Sabha on Thursday, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will make a statement on the judgement by the International in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. The Minister had on Wednesday tweeted that he had spoken to Jadhav's family. "Spoken to Kulbhushan’s family. Applaud their courage. Satyameva Jayate," he had tweeted.

