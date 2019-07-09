Parliament live updates: Congress gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Karnataka turmoil

A day after the heightened tensions over Karnataka political crisis reverberated in Lok Sabha, the matter is likely to be heard in the House again on Tuesday. Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have yet again given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the political situation in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party held its Parliamentary Party meeting at the Parliament Library Building. The meeting is held every Tuesday when the session is underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP working president JP Nadda were among those present for the meeting.

Eight bills were on Monday introduced in the Lok Sabha including The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Consumer Protection Bill, 2019, Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019, Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019 were also introduced in the House.

Here are the updates from Parliament on Tuesday: