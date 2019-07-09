Parliament live updates: Congress gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Karnataka turmoil

9 July 2019, 10:57 AM
"I am nowhere related to the current political developments. I am acting as per the Constitution. Till now, no MLA has has sought an appointment with me. If anyone wants to meet me, I will be available in my office," Karnataka Assembly Speaker, KR Ramesh Kumar to ANI.
9 July 2019, 10:43 AM
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will make a statement in Lok Sabha regarding the status of implementation of the further recommendations/ observations proposed by the Standing Committee on Home Affairs in respect of the Paras categorized in Chapters III and IV of the 216th Report of the Committee on the 'The Cyclone Ockhi - its impact on Fishermen and Damage caused by it' pertaining to the Ministry of Home Affairs.
9 July 2019, 10:41 AM
Congress MP BK Hariprasad has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on the current political situation in Karnataka.
9 July 2019, 10:39 AM
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting underway in Delhi. The meeting is held every Tuesday when the session is underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP working president JP Nadda were among those present for the meeting.
9 July 2019, 10:37 AM
Home Minister Amit Shah will move for election to the committee on official language. It reads: “That in pursuance of sub-section 2 of Section 4 of the Official Languages Act, 1963, the members of this House do proceed to elect, in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote, twenty members from amongst themselves to be members of the Committee on Official Language to review the progress made in the use of Hindi for the official purposes of the Union and submit a report to the President making recommendations thereon in accordance with sub-section (3) of Section 4 of the said Act.”