close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Parliament live updates: Congress gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Karnataka turmoil

Eight bills were on Monday introduced in the Lok Sabha including The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 9, 2019 - 10:57
Comments |

A day after the heightened tensions over Karnataka political crisis reverberated in Lok Sabha, the matter is likely to be heard in the House again on Tuesday. Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have yet again given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the political situation in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party held its Parliamentary Party meeting at the Parliament Library Building. The meeting is held every Tuesday when the session is underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP working president JP Nadda were among those present for the meeting. 

Eight bills were on Monday introduced in the Lok Sabha including The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Consumer Protection Bill, 2019, Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019, Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019 were also introduced in the House.

Here are the updates from Parliament on Tuesday:

 

9 July 2019, 10:57 AM

"I am nowhere related to the current political developments. I am acting as per the Constitution. Till now, no MLA has has sought an appointment with me. If anyone wants to meet me, I will be available in my office," Karnataka Assembly Speaker, KR Ramesh Kumar to ANI.

 

9 July 2019, 10:43 AM

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will make a statement in Lok Sabha regarding the status of implementation of the further recommendations/ observations proposed by the Standing Committee on Home Affairs in respect of the Paras categorized in Chapters III and IV of the 216th Report of the Committee on the 'The Cyclone Ockhi - its impact on Fishermen and Damage caused by it' pertaining to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

9 July 2019, 10:41 AM

Congress MP BK Hariprasad has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on the current political situation in Karnataka. 

9 July 2019, 10:39 AM

BJP Parliamentary Party meeting underway in Delhi. The meeting is held every Tuesday when the session is underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP working president JP Nadda were among those present for the meeting. 

9 July 2019, 10:37 AM

Home Minister Amit Shah will move for election to the committee on official language. It reads: “That in pursuance of sub-section 2 of Section 4 of the Official Languages Act, 1963, the members of this House do proceed to elect, in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote, twenty members from amongst themselves to be members of the Committee on Official Language to review the progress made in the use of Hindi for the official purposes of the Union and submit a report to the President making recommendations thereon in accordance with sub-section (3) of Section 4 of the said Act.”

Must Watch

PT3M24S

Top 25: Watch top news stories of the day