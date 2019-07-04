close

Parliament live updates: Economic Survey 2018-19 on Thursday

Sitharaman will table the survey in both Houses of Parliament to give the status of the annual economic development of the country.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 4, 2019 - 10:12
A day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget, the Economic Survey 2018-19 will be presented in Parliament on Thursday. Sitharaman will table the survey in both Houses of Parliament to give the status of the annual economic development of the country.

The Economic survey will also lay include the policy initiatives that the government will be taking and give a roadmap which it plans to follow to boost the economy.

The Budget that will be presented on Friday is the first budget of the Narendra Modi government after assuming office for the second time. 

4 July 2019, 10:05 AM

Copies of the Economic Survey have been brought to Parliament. As per an IANS report, the Economic Survey is likely to come up with ideas with regard to the revival of overall growth in agriculture, manufacturing, and exports, on infrastructure, as well as NPAs including bank recaps, employment and capital market and public debt.
 

