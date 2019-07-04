Parliament live updates: Economic Survey 2018-19 on Thursday

A day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget, the Economic Survey 2018-19 will be presented in Parliament on Thursday. Sitharaman will table the survey in both Houses of Parliament to give the status of the annual economic development of the country.

The Economic survey will also lay include the policy initiatives that the government will be taking and give a roadmap which it plans to follow to boost the economy.

The Budget that will be presented on Friday is the first budget of the Narendra Modi government after assuming office for the second time.