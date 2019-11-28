Parliament live updates: Uproar in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur's Godse remark, Opposition walks out in protest

Congress on Thursday gave an Adjournment Motion Notice over Bharatiya Janata Party Bhopal (BJP) MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's controversial remark hailing Mahatma Gandhi's assasin Nathuram Godse in the Lok Sabha. She had made the remarks during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill. Her remark drew flak from all corners of the political bloc and were expunged from the records by Speaker Om Birla.

Condemning Sadhvi's statement, BJP Working President JP Nadda parliament said she will be removed from the consultative committee of defence.

"We have decided that Pragya Singh Thakur will be removed from the consultative committee of defence, and in this session, she will not be allowed to participate in the parliamentary party meetings."

