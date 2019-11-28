Parliament live updates: Uproar in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur's Godse remark, Opposition walks out in protest

28 November 2019, 11:30 AM
Assam: MLAs of the Opposition parties staged a walkout from the Assembly today, on the first day of the winter session, and staged a protest demanding the cancellation of the Question Hour and holding a discussion on Citizenship Amendment Bill & National Register of Citizens(NRC) pic.twitter.com/s3zMsyWoAa
28 November 2019, 11:29 AM
Congress stages walkout from Lok Sabha amid uproar over Pragya Thakur's comment.
28 November 2019, 11:28 AM
Rajnath Singh condemns Pragya Thakur's remark.
"If someone considers Nathuram Godse as a 'deshbhakt', then our party condemns it. Mahatma Gandhi is an idol for us, he was our guiding light and will remain so," he said.
28 November 2019, 11:24 AM
It's not the first time she said something like that. It shows she's an enemy of Gandhi and a supporter of his killers. I've given Privilege Motion to Speaker, let's see what happens, says Owaisi
A Owaisi, AIMIM on BJP's Pragya Thakur's statement in LS (referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt'): It's not the first time she said something like that. It shows she's an enemy of Gandhi&a supporter of his killers. I've given Privilege Motion to Speaker,let's see what happens pic.twitter.com/L6PgCPx12U
28 November 2019, 11:18 AM
Her statement is condemnable. BJP never supports such a statement or ideology: BJP Working President JP Nadda
28 November 2019, 11:17 AM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Pragya Thakur the soul of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), adding that she is speaking their heart. "She is speaking what lies in the heart of the RSS. She is their soul. I do not waste my time on what Pragya Thakur says," he said.