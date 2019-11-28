हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parliament live updates: Uproar in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur's Godse remark, Opposition walks out in protest

Congress on Thursday gave an Adjournment Motion Notice over Bharatiya Janata Party Bhopal (BJP) MP Sadhvi Pragya's controversial remark hailing Mahatma Gandhi's assasin Nathuram Godse in the Lok Sabha. She had made the remarks during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill. Her remark drew flak from all corners of the political bloc and were expunged from the records by Speaker Om Birla.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 11:42
Condemning Sadhvi's statement, BJP Working President JP Nadda parliament said she will be removed from the consultative committee of defence. 

"We have decided that Pragya Singh Thakur will be removed from the consultative committee of defence, and in this session, she will not be allowed to participate in the parliamentary party meetings."

Follow Zee News for the latest on proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha:

28 November 2019, 11:30 AM

28 November 2019, 11:29 AM

Congress stages walkout from Lok Sabha amid uproar over Pragya Thakur's comment.

28 November 2019, 11:28 AM

Rajnath Singh condemns Pragya Thakur's remark.

"If someone considers Nathuram Godse as a 'deshbhakt', then our party condemns it. Mahatma Gandhi is an idol for us, he was our guiding light and will remain so," he said.

28 November 2019, 11:24 AM

It's not the first time she said something like that. It shows she's an enemy of Gandhi and a supporter of his killers. I've given Privilege Motion to Speaker, let's see what happens, says Owaisi

28 November 2019, 11:18 AM

Her statement is condemnable. BJP never supports such a statement or ideology: BJP Working President JP Nadda

28 November 2019, 11:17 AM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Pragya Thakur the soul of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), adding that she is speaking their heart. "She is speaking what lies in the heart of the RSS. She is their soul. I do not waste my time on what Pragya Thakur says," he said. 

