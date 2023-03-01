topStoriesenglish2578516
NewsIndia
PUNE BYPOLL ELECTION RESULTS

Vote Counting LIVE | Pune Bypoll Election Results 2023: Kasba Peth, Chinchwad Polls Likely To Impact Maharashtra Politics

Pune Bypoll Election: The counting of votes for the key Kasba Peth and Chinchwad bypolls will begin at 8 a.m. on March 2.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 06:33 PM IST|Source:
  • The Kasba Peth and Chinchwad bypolls result will be announced on March 2
  • The voter turnout for the two constituencies was around 50 percent
  • The poll results may even impact the next Maharashtra Assembly elections

Trending Photos

Vote Counting LIVE | Pune Bypoll Election Results 2023: Kasba Peth, Chinchwad Polls Likely To Impact Maharashtra Politics

Pune Bypoll Election: The results for the high-stakes bypoll elections in Maharashtra's two key constituencies - Kasba Peth and Chinchwad will be declared on Thursday (March 2). The two constituencies went to polls on February 26 with the main contest between the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance and Congress and NCP. The average voter turnout was reported to be around 50%. 

The results of the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad polls are likely to set the tone for the upcoming Mumbai civic elections and the Maharashtra assembly polls next year. This is the first election after the formation of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and BJP government in the state in place of the Uddhav Thackeray government. 

Kasba Peth's BJP MLA Mukta Tilak and Chinchwad's MLA Laxman Jagtap passed away triggering polls. The main contenders in Chinchwad are Ashwini Jagtap (BJP), Nana Kate (NCP), and Rahul Kalate (Independent). On the other hand, in Kasba, the contenders are Hemant Rasane (BJP), and Ravindra Dhangekar (MVA).

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates on the Pune bypoll election results

 

Live Tv

pune bypoll election resultspune bypoll resultbypoll resultspune bypoll resultspune bypoll result datepune bypoll election resultpune by poll election results today livepune corporation election datepune bypoll election result date 2023pune by poll election results timepune by poll election results live streamingkasba peth bypoll election resultschinchwad bypoll election results 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985