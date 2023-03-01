Vote Counting LIVE | Pune Bypoll Election Results 2023: Kasba Peth, Chinchwad Polls Likely To Impact Maharashtra Politics

Pune Bypoll Election: The results for the high-stakes bypoll elections in Maharashtra's two key constituencies - Kasba Peth and Chinchwad will be declared on Thursday (March 2). The two constituencies went to polls on February 26 with the main contest between the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance and Congress and NCP. The average voter turnout was reported to be around 50%.

The results of the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad polls are likely to set the tone for the upcoming Mumbai civic elections and the Maharashtra assembly polls next year. This is the first election after the formation of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and BJP government in the state in place of the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Kasba Peth's BJP MLA Mukta Tilak and Chinchwad's MLA Laxman Jagtap passed away triggering polls. The main contenders in Chinchwad are Ashwini Jagtap (BJP), Nana Kate (NCP), and Rahul Kalate (Independent). On the other hand, in Kasba, the contenders are Hemant Rasane (BJP), and Ravindra Dhangekar (MVA).

