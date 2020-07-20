Rajasthan political crisis: Hearing underway in HC on Pilot, 18 Congress MLAs’ plea challenging disqualification

The political tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will play out in the high court today as Pilot and 18 other MLAs challenge the disqualification notices sent to them by Assembly Speaker CP Joshi. The Pilot camp had challenged the disqualification notices under the anti-defection law, stressing that they are still with the Congress and had not done anything to harm the party. The notice was issued to Pilot's team under the Tenth Schedule.

The petition, filed jointly by Pilot along with 18 other rebel MLAs, has challenged the validity of clause 2(1)(a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India. The petition claimed that this provision cannot be so widely construed that the very same fundamental freedom of speech and expression of a member of the House is jeopardised. Pilot and others said: "Mere expression of dissatisfaction or even disillusionment against the party leadership cannot be treated to be conduct falling within the clause 2(1)(a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India."

