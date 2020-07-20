हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan political crisis: Hearing underway in HC on Pilot, 18 Congress MLAs’ plea challenging disqualification

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 20, 2020 - 10:36
The political tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will play out in the high court today as Pilot and 18 other MLAs challenge the disqualification notices sent to them by Assembly Speaker CP Joshi. The Pilot camp had challenged the disqualification notices under the anti-defection law, stressing that they are still with the Congress and had not done anything to harm the party. The notice was issued to Pilot's team under the Tenth Schedule.

The petition, filed jointly by Pilot along with 18 other rebel MLAs, has challenged the validity of clause 2(1)(a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India. The petition claimed that this provision cannot be so widely construed that the very same fundamental freedom of speech and expression of a member of the House is jeopardised. Pilot and others said: "Mere expression of dissatisfaction or even disillusionment against the party leadership cannot be treated to be conduct falling within the clause 2(1)(a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India."

Here are the latest and live updates: 

 

20 July 2020, 10:30 AM

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing the Speaker, begins his argument.

20 July 2020, 10:24 AM

Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta are hearing the plea challenging disqualification notices by the Rajasthan Speaker.

20 July 2020, 10:15 AM

Hearing on anti-disqualification plea by Pilot camp begins in Rajasthan HC.
 

20 July 2020, 10:14 AM

Rajasthan high court will begin its hearing at 10 am today. After the speaker of the Assembly, Congress leader Mahesh Joshi’s side will be presented by senior advocates AK Bhandari and NK Maloo.

 

20 July 2020, 10:12 AM

Congress MLA claims Sanjay Jain asked him to meet former CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje. 

