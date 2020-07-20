Rajasthan political crisis: Hearing underway in HC on Pilot, 18 Congress MLAs’ plea challenging disqualification

20 July 2020, 10:30 AM
Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing the Speaker, begins his argument.
20 July 2020, 10:24 AM
Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta are hearing the plea challenging disqualification notices by the Rajasthan Speaker.
20 July 2020, 10:15 AM
Hearing on anti-disqualification plea by Pilot camp begins in Rajasthan HC.
20 July 2020, 10:14 AM
Rajasthan high court will begin its hearing at 10 am today. After the speaker of the Assembly, Congress leader Mahesh Joshi’s side will be presented by senior advocates AK Bhandari and NK Maloo.
20 July 2020, 10:12 AM
Congress MLA claims Sanjay Jain asked him to meet former CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje.