LIVE Updates | West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Mamata Vs Modi In Bengal, Who Will Win In State?

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: The Lok Sabha election wrapped up in all 543 constituencies across the country and the result is about to be announced on June 4 for all the Lok Sabha Seats. West Bengal played a major role in the 2024 general election due to its High profile constituencies and key candidates. The state has also highlighted during the campaign after the Sandeshkhali violence. While, BJP, Congress and TMC are the three major political parties contesting in Lok Sabha polls 2024.

The state consists of 42 Lok Sabha seats and polling for all the constituencies was held in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha election. In phase 4 of the Lok Sabha election, West Bengal witnessed the polling for its high-profile seats. Cricketer-turned-politician and TMC candidate Yusuf Pathan contested the election from Baharampur against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP's Nirmal Kumar Saha. Another prominent candidate TMC's Shatrughan Sinha contesting from Asansol seats and was challenged by BJP's S.S. Ahluwalia.

2024 Exit Polls Result

According to the Republic Bharat-Matrize exit poll, BJP is expected to secure 21-25 seats in Bengal, while 16-20 seats are likely to be won by TMC and the INDIA bloc may get 0-1 seats. In the 2019 election, the BJP secured 18 seats in West Bengal.