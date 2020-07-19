LJP leader Chirag Paswan thanks PM Modi for sending team from Centre to review COVID-19 situation in Bihar

Amid the sudden surge in coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Saturday (July 18) welcomed the Centre's decision to send a team to review the coronavirus situation in the state. The Centre's decision to send a team has come at a time when BJP's alliance partner Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is facing strong criticism for failing to handle the coronavirus outbreak.

"The spiralling coronavirus cases in Bihar might soon lead to an explosive situation and has become a matter of concern for the people of the state. Keeping in view the circumstances, the Central Government has decided to send a team to Bihar so that the situation can be brought under control," tweeted Paswan.

In another tweet, Paswan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending a team from Centre to review the situation and bring things under control in Bihar. "I thank the Prime Minister for deciding to send a team to Bihar to bring the cases of coronavirus under control," he said.

Paswan's tweet came shortly after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the Centre's decision to send a team to Bihar sends a clear message that the "Nitish Kumar government is manipulating COVID-19 numbers" in the state.

A few days ago, election strategist and former JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor had slammed CM Nitish Kumar, saying as the COVID-19 situation is at a precarious stage and this is "not the time to fight elections" but the virus.

The JD(U), however, has repeatedly maintained that it was not insistent on holding Assembly poll, which are due on October -November this year, "at the cost of peoples' lives" but the party also said that conducting elections timely is a constitutional obligation and the Election Commission is the only body to take a final call in this regard.