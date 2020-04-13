हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Lockdown brought untold misery, needs smart upgrade: Rahul Gandhi

Aday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the lockdown needs a "smart" upgrade with use of mass testing to isolate COVID-19 hotspots and by allowing businesses to reopen in other areas.

File photo

New Delhi: Aday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the lockdown needs a "smart" upgrade with use of mass testing to isolate COVID-19 hotspots and by allowing businesses to reopen in other areas.

He said the 21-day nationwide lockdown has brought misery to millions of farmers, migrant labourers and daily wagers.

"The one-size-fit-all lockdown has brought untold misery and suffering to millions of farmers, migrant labourers, daily wagers and business owners.

"It needs a 'smart' upgrade, using mass testing to isolate virus hotspots and allowing businesses in other areas to gradually reopen," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends on Tuesday and the prime minister is likely to talk about its possible extension. 

