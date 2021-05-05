Lockdown like curbs announced in Bengal, check out list of additional COVID-19 restrictions

New Delhi: Shortly after Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, the state government on Wednesday (May 5) announced fresh curbs to combat the spread of COVID-19, including suspension of local train services.

Rail, state transport services to be curtailed by 50 per cent

As per the government notification, the metro rail and state transport services will be curtailed by 50 per cent from May 6, as part of the newly imposed set of restrictions.

Banks to function from 10 am to 2 pm

Banks will be operational from 10 am to 2 pm, and government offices have been told to make do with 50 per cent workforce, Banerjee said at the press meet.

Private firms in the state have been requested by the administration to encourage their employees to work from home.

RT-PCR negative report mandatory

Starting May 7, air passengers will be allowed in Bengal only if they carry RT-PCR negative report, which is not older than 72 hours prior to boarding. People entering the state via long-distance trains and inter-state buses should also carry RT-PCR negative reports with them.

Malls, salons, restaurants to remain shut

All shopping malls, salons, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas and swimming pools would continue to remain closed for the time being.

