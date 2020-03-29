Lockdown only way to fight coronavirus COVID-19, people must show courage: PM Modi

In his first Mann ki Baat address to the nation after the announcement of 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 29) apologised to the people of the country for the imposition of lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19. The prime minister said that he was aware of the fact that poor were angry with him, but he had no choice other than calling for the lockdown in order to defeat coronavirus.

“I had no choice but to make these decisions to fight the coronavirus... no one wants to take these decisions but if you look at the world, you need to take these decisions,” he said.

"Many people must be angry at me for imposing the lockdown, I understand your problems. The fight with corona is a fight between life and death and we have to win it," added the prime minister.

PM Modi also urged the people of the country to show courage and resolve and follow "Lakshman Rekha" for several days more. The prime minister noted that the fight against the deadly virus is tough and it required tough actions to keep millions of Indians safe.

"The battle against COVID-19 is tough and it did require some tough decisions. It is important to keep the people of India safe. Coronavirus is bent on killing people therefore entire humanity must unite and resolve to eliminate it," said PM Modi.

The prime minister once again lauded doctos, nurses and paramedics for working tirelessly to contain the spread of coronavirus. "We should take inspiration from all front-line soldiers in the fight against coronavirus, especially nurses, doctors, paramedics," said PM Modi in his address.

The prime minister also warned that those not following quarantine measures across the world are now repenting and it will be better for us to not repeat their mistakes.

During his address, the prime minister also interacted with a man identified as Ram who has recovered from COVID-19. Ram told PM Modi that he initially frightened after being tested positive but felt reassured because of doctors and hospital staff. The prime minister also talked to Ashok Kapoor of Uttar Pradesh's Agra who along with five other members of his family was infected by coronavirus and all of them have now recovered from the deadly virus.